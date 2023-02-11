InsideHook
Science | February 11, 2023 8:00 pm

The Key to Space Travel Might Involve…Squirrels?

Hibernation has its benefits

Arctic squirrel
Space — the final frontier...for squirrels.
Sylvain CORDIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

What doe squirrels have to do with interstellar voyages? If you watch enough science fiction involving space travel, you’ll eventually see spacecraft designed to travel from planet to planet over the span of decades — or even centuries. It’s a concept that’s come up in everything from the recent series The Ark to films like Passengers and Prometheus. But it’s one thing to say “the ship’s crew will sleep for a hundreds of years” and another thing altogether to figure out how to make it work scientifically.

Is something like this even possible? Well, that’s where the squirrels come in.

As Space.com reports, NASA is currently funding research into hibernation to see if humans could be placed into a similar state for long voyages to the stars. This includes work being done by Dr. Kelly Drew at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks in which the hibernating animals being observed are, in fact, squirrels.

Dr. Drew’s research focuses on Arctic ground squirrels, which are hibernators among hibernators — they’re liable to sleep for nine months out of a given year, according to a NASA press release. And given that they can survive freezing temperatures while in that state without their bones or muscles being affected, their ability to hibernate is of particular interest to NASA.

Could These Mountain Rodents Hold the Key to Human Aging?
Could These Mountain Rodents Hold the Key to Human Aging?

The strange world of yellow-bellied marmots

It’s a fact worth squirreling away in your mind. Just remember, the next time you’re watching Ripley wake up from suspended animation in Aliens — a squirrel might be responsible for all of this. It might just make any science fiction film that much more entertaining.

More Like This

Rocket Scientist Aisha Bowe
This Former NASA Rocket Scientist Wants Everybody to Know That Engineering Is Fun
X-57 Maxwell
NASA Readies Test Flight for Its Electric Plane
International Space Station
MIT Tech Helps NASA Build Parts in Space

Recommended

Suggested for you

Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party
The Best Vintage Watches Under $10,000
Americans Actually Agree About the Greatest Athlete of All Time
It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.

Keep Reading

Light beers

Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.

How to Bet Eagles-Chiefs and 10 of the Top Super Bowl LVII Props
Panorama of Tel Aviv

How Tel Aviv Became the Queer Epicenter of the Middle East
a collage of products of the week on a tan background

Canon R8, Woodford Reserve Whiskey and Adidas x Jamaica Kits
Three travel backpacks on a triptych background

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
a collage of Valentine's Day date night outfits on a pink background

What to Wear This Valentine’s Day, According to InsideHook Editors
Don't mess this up.

The Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon
Robbie Felice cooking in the kitchen as Pasta Ramen.

Japanese Meets Italian at Pasta Ramen in New Jersey
A stand-up comic performing at Hotbed comedy club in Washington, D.C. We spoke with owner and founder of Underground Comedy, Sean Joyce.

What Makes DC’s Comedy Scene Special? Ask Sean Joyce.

Trending

Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party
The Best Vintage Watches Under $10,000
Americans Actually Agree About the Greatest Athlete of All Time