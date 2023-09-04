InsideHook
Science | September 4, 2023 5:08 pm

Rural Texas Residents Fight Pollution With a New Water Utility

The new utility could address some years-long issues

Texas panhandle
Texas residents have been having a challenging time as of late.
Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

It’s hard to understate the importance of clean water to virtually every part of daily life. We drink it and use it for cooking; it’s also an essential part of how we stay clean and how we keep the objects we use every day clean and safe to use. This importance of water is one of the reasons the crisis surrounding the water in Flint, Michigan hit home for so many people: when you take clean water out of the equation, other essential parts of life start to crumble.

All of which makes a new report out of the Texas panhandle resonate that much more. As the Texas Tribune‘s Pooja Salhotra reports, residents of small rural communities outside of Lubbock have responded to water pollution with a unique solution: starting their own utility.

As Salhotra writes, the residents of four communities are dealing with longstanding issues — what reports from the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality have described as decades’ worth of several harmful substances, including fluoride and arsenic, in the water.

Hence the creation of the South Plains Water Supply Corporation, which is in the process of applying for state grants that would give the utility the resources it needs to make the water safe to drink for the first time in years. As the Texas Tribune‘s reporting points out, creating a new utility isn’t unique to this region; several Florida communities have opted for a similar approach.

Air Pollution Is Killing More People Than Smoking Tobacco: Study
Air Pollution Is Killing More People Than Smoking Tobacco: Study

Smoking killed about 2 million fewer people than air pollution in 2015.

Both federal and state funding are available in Texas to address issues when it comes to water infrastructure systems — and by creating the South Plains Water Supply Corporation, local residents are hopeful that they’ll be able to access that to make some much-needed improvements.

More Like This

"The Devil's Element"
Are We Overlooking the Dangers of Phosphorus Pollution?
Carnival
Carnival Cruise Ships Generate 10 Times More Pollution Than All of Europe’s Cars
Southampton trail
Does Southampton Have a Pollution Problem?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
The 11 Best New Watches of August
The 10 Best New Products of the Week
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States
The 7 Types of Friends We’re All “Supposed” to Have

Keep Reading

Jimmy Buffett generations of fans

Why Gen Z Loves Jimmy Buffett
American writer Ernest Hemingway leaning on the desk of his office

The Hemingway Guide to Miami and Key West
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

The 10 Best New Products of the Week
Sushi, wine glasses and a bottle of sake on a table

A Comprehensive Guide to Decoding a Sake Menu
A mother and daughter leaning against a window in the airport.

The Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
a collage of the best office sneakers for men on a grey background

The Best Office Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
Eyewear on sale for Labor Day

The Best Eyewear Deals to Shop This Labor Day Weekend
West Palm Beach, Brightline passenger train from above

Is Florida Our Most Progressive State When It Comes to Train Travel?
A box from Baker's Bacon, one of the best places to order bacon online

The 10 Best Places to Buy Bacon Online

Trending

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
The 11 Best New Watches of August
The 10 Best New Products of the Week
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States