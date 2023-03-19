InsideHook
Science | March 19, 2023 4:04 pm

Viruses Aren’t the Only Scary Things Trapped in the Permafrost

Stored mercury is also emerging

Arctic Sweden
The southern summit of Kebnekaise, above the Arctic Circle in northern Sweden.
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Read enough horror or speculative fiction and eventually you’ll probably run across a story or novel about a virus trapped in the permafrost that’s eventually released by global warming — with ominous events following from there. Unfortunately, what’s fictional in that case could eventually become fact — and scientists are studying the effects of what might be trapped in permafrost for a dwindling amount of time.

That’s not the most unsettling part of climate change’s effect on permafrost, however. What’s even more alarming is that viruses aren’t necessarily the only thing that could emerge from permafrost and pose a threat to to humanity. In a new article at The Atlantic, Christian Elliott documented another reason to fear thawing permafrost: mercury is being released as a result.

As Elliott’s article explains, mercury is a byproduct of both natural phenomena such as volcanos and industrial processes such as those found in factories. Eventually, Elliott writes, the mercury makes its way into the permafrost, where it remains in an inert state. Inert mercury is far less hazardous to people and other living creatures; as long as there wasn’t a global-scale shift in climate that was warming the Arctic and melting the permafrost, it’s a textbook example of a natural process reducing pollution.

Unfortunately, there is a shift in climate that’s warming the Arctic and melting the permafrost happening right now. And it’s been affecting Indigenous communities in Canada who live near the thawing permafrost in question, causing their drinking water to become polluted.

Chasing Fresh Powder and True Adventure Above the Arctic Circle
Chasing Fresh Powder and True Adventure Above the Arctic Circle

Everything you need to know about backcountry skiing in Norway

The research described in the article leaves a lot of questions that can only be answered by further research. And while The Atlantic‘s article focuses mainly on the Arctic regions of Canada, this is an issue facing all nations with territory in the Arctic Circle, as a recent scientific study reveals. It’s yet another reason why solutions to climate change remain vitally important.

More Like This

Siberia
What Happens When Russia’s Permafrost Thaws?
Mammoth skeleton
What’s It Like to Discover the Remains of a Mammoth?
Gates of the Arctic
How Has Climate Change Transformed an Alaskan National Park?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead
This Airport Was Just Named Number One in the World…Again
The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Dill Hot Sauce, Master & Dynamic and Sperry x Brooks Brothers
A cannabis leaf print on a blue background

What It’s Like Becoming a Ganjier, a Sommelier for Weed
A collage of photos from the 12 best steakhouses in Los Angeles, California

The 12 Best Steakhouses in Los Angeles
a collage of spring jacket styles on a lavender background

The Best Lightweight Jacket Styles to Wear This Spring, From Truckers to Trenches
Sunglasses from Ray-Ban and Oakley, now on sale at Woot

Put on Some Ray-Ban and Oakley Shades, Save Up to 59% Off
The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper

The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper
An ornate glass bottle of half empty whisky with a set of glasses and tumblers on a serving tray, in atmospherically lit on an old-fashioned, classy wood-panelled bar.

The 7 Most Exclusive Members-Only Clubs in Chicago — And How to Join
The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV in yellow and black driving off-road in the dirt

Lamborghini Vies for SUV Dominance With Urus Performante
Charlotte, North Carolina

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Charlotte

Trending

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead
This Airport Was Just Named Number One in the World…Again
The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast