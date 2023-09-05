InsideHook
Science | September 5, 2023 5:50 am

Pandemic Learning Loss Is Affecting College Students’ Math Skills

Student and faculty alike are concerned

Math work
The pandemic has had an unexpected effect on math.
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

College can be a challenging time for anyone, regardless of your course of study. But ever since COVID-19 arrived on the scene, some college students taking courses that involve math in some capacity are finding themselves at a disadvantage.

That’s one of the biggest takeaways from a recent Associated Press investigation into how colleges and universities are working to address their students’ pandemic-inspired learning loss. The AP’s reporting focuses on George Mason University, where 100 students are spending part of their summer break in what’s been dubbed Math Boot Camp as a way for them to brush up on their mathematical knowledge before the semester begins.

A lot has been written about the pandemic’s effects on learning — and the adverse effects it’s had on many students’ reading and math skills. That students’ learning would be affected by the pandemic was apparent as early as late 2020, but — as the George Mason boot camp example shows — steps are still being taken to compensate for it.

“We’re talking about college-level pre-calculus and calculus classes, and students cannot even add one-half and one-third,” said Maria Emelianenko, head of the math department at George Mason University, to the AP. It’s an unnerving report from the field — and whether a student is thinking about a STEM career or working in the humanities (or something else entirely), this drop-off in math could have worrying consequences down the line as well.

