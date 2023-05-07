InsideHook
Science | May 7, 2023 8:04 pm

Vietnam Is the Latest Location to Set a High Temperature Record

It's led to dramatic changes in work and leisure

Golden Bridge
People walk along the Golden Bridge of Ba Na Hills on February 09, 2023 in DA NANG, Vietnam.
Nick Ut/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

If you’ve been following the changes to the planet’s climate taking place over the last few decades, you’ve probably noticed that there’s been a shift in how it’s been discussed — with the preferred term going from “global warming” to “climate change.” There are plenty of good reasons for this, but it can also obscure something happening around the world: plenty of regional temperatures are on the rise.

In turn, that also means some previously-held high temperature records are being broken. The latest country to experience this is Vietnam, where the temperature recently reached a high of 111.38° F. This report comes from Agence France-Presse (via The Guardian), and notes that this record is a step up from the previous record, 110.12° F, set in 2019.

The report goes on to describe how the record heat has changed everyday routines for both work and leisure. It notes that outdoor urban spaces have been largely deserted in the afternoon due to the heat, while agricultural workers have been endeavoring to finish their work by approximately 10 am.

Extreme Temperatures Sweeping Oceans “Like Wildfires”
Extreme Temperatures Sweeping Oceans “Like Wildfires”

Heatwaves are destroying corals and kelp.

It’s among the reasons why some thinkers are calling for a dramatic shift to the way many jobs operate, with the cooler nighttime hours seen as preferable on a longer-term basis to avoid working during potentially hazardous temperatures. With global temperatures rising overall, these question aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

More Like This

Death Valley Hits 130 Degrees, Possibly the Hottest Global Temperature on Record
Death Valley Hits 130 Degrees, Possibly the Hottest Global Temperature on Record
Mediterranean
Record High Temperatures Putting Mediterranean Ecosystems at Risk
Carbon dioxide vent
Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Just Reached a Record High

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
The 10 Best Field Watches
Why You Should Use the “4-1-1 Method” for Muscle-Building
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Chasing One of the World's Most Sought-After Fish

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Snow Suits, Lightweight Luggage and Converse Skate Shoes
Chris Nutall-Smith hiking.

How to Make the Best Outdoor Meal of Your Life
A row of watches.

The 10 Best Field Watches
The running of the 148th Kentucky Derby.

Here’s How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby
Ryan Gosling and Bad Bunny on a pink swirly background

Four A-List Outfits to Turbocharge Your Spring Style
A Collage of lululemon models wearing lululemon we've made too much sale items on a florescent rainbow background

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section Is Full of Fire Athleisure Specials Right Now
The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

Review: This Infrared Blanket Is the Most Affordable Way to Have a Personal Sauna
Tom and Lisa Perini of Perini Ranch Steakhouse

Perini Ranch Celebrates 40 Years as the Most Iconic Steakhouse in Texas
A waiter holding an ax handle steak at St. Anselm, one of the best steakhouses in Washington, D.C.

The 8 Best Steakhouses in DC

Trending

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
The 10 Best Field Watches
Why You Should Use the “4-1-1 Method” for Muscle-Building
New Lawsuit Targets Ford's 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan