Vietnam Is the Latest Location to Set a High Temperature Record

If you’ve been following the changes to the planet’s climate taking place over the last few decades, you’ve probably noticed that there’s been a shift in how it’s been discussed — with the preferred term going from “global warming” to “climate change.” There are plenty of good reasons for this, but it can also obscure something happening around the world: plenty of regional temperatures are on the rise.



In turn, that also means some previously-held high temperature records are being broken. The latest country to experience this is Vietnam, where the temperature recently reached a high of 111.38° F. This report comes from Agence France-Presse (via The Guardian), and notes that this record is a step up from the previous record, 110.12° F, set in 2019.



The report goes on to describe how the record heat has changed everyday routines for both work and leisure. It notes that outdoor urban spaces have been largely deserted in the afternoon due to the heat, while agricultural workers have been endeavoring to finish their work by approximately 10 am.

It’s among the reasons why some thinkers are calling for a dramatic shift to the way many jobs operate, with the cooler nighttime hours seen as preferable on a longer-term basis to avoid working during potentially hazardous temperatures. With global temperatures rising overall, these question aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.