InsideHook
Science | April 30, 2023 4:44 pm

Flooding Prompts Partial Closure of Yosemite Valley

A lot of snow melted from last week's heat

Merced River
The Merced River surges downstream as warm temperatures have increased snowpack runoff on April 29, 2023 near Yosemite National Park, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Earlier this year, you may recall that Yosemite National Park was experiencing substantial amounts of snowfall. For enthusiasts of winter sports in the region, this was good news indeed. But there’s also a potential downside to more snow than expected — namely, that there’s a danger of heat or rain melting that snow and that, in turn, leading to flooding.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, a recent heat wave has caused the Merced River to overflow, causing flood conditions in the Yosemite Valley. What had previously been masses of snow on the Sierra Nevada range shifted from solid to liquid, resulting in local authorities closing off significant amounts of the valley. Yosemite National Park officials plan to issue refunds to anyone whose plans were affected by the closures.

According to a recent post on Instagram, the valley will re-open as normal on Monday following “very limited services” on Sunday.

To give a sense of how dramatically the Merced has risen, the Times spoke with rock climber Amy Holt, who compared its height to what she had seen on a visit two weeks ago. “[I]t was snowing when we arrived in the valley two weeks ago and the Merced River was at least 20 feet narrower and calm,” she told the Times.

California Hikers Are Taking Risks on Trails After Flooding
California Hikers Are Taking Risks on Trails After Flooding

Maybe just wait until you know it's safe?

This isn’t the worst flooding in Yosemite in recent memory; the Times cites a 1997 flood in which the river rose even higher. But the effects on both the local economy and the landscape itself can be dizzying to ponder — and will be felt long after conditions return to something approximating “normal.”

More Like This

Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park Reopens, With Limited Hours
Yosemite National Park
Planned Yosemite Construction Could Limit Visitor Attendance This Year
Yellowstone
Two Brothers Just Set an Insane, Half-Mile Highlining Record Over Yosemite

Recommended

Suggested for you

How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights
The 25 Best Songs by The National
What Is the Most Innately Millennial Album Ever Made?

Keep Reading

The National

The 25 Best Songs by The National
2023 Jaguar F-Type Convertible in white driving fast while the sun sets

Jaguar F-Type Convertible Is a Trusty Steed in a Dying Breed
Gould Plateau in Cradle Mountain Lake St Clair National Park, Tasmania

Exploring Tasmania and Eating Well Along the Way
The three new bottles from Lost Lantern's Single Distillery Series

Review: This Is the Best Smoky American Whiskey We’ve Ever Tasted
A runner running along the Long Island City waterfront.

Why LIC Has the Best Waterfront Running in New York
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Dark Brandon, An Elite Loafer Collab and Vacation Baby Oil
A custom painting of their favorite restaurant or bar will surely knock their socks off.

Turn Your Favorite Memories Into Pieces of Art With This Unique Service
Overhead view of people looking at tables of watches.

WindUp Watch Fair Comes to San Francisco This Weekend
a collage of Garmin watches from the Garmin Mother's Day Sale

Garmin’s Mother’s Day Sale Is a Certified Sporty Savings Celebration

Trending

How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Let the Bears Crawl to Arlington Heights
The 25 Best Songs by The National