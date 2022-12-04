InsideHook
Science | December 4, 2022 4:43 pm

Drought in the Colorado Basin Could Shrink the West’s Lawns

It's an understandable response to the worst drought in centuries

lawns
Drought conditions could impact lawns in the western U.S.
David Mancini/Unsplash
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Earlier this year, a team of researchers released an alarming report about the Colorado River basin — namely, that drought conditions had made its level the lowest it’s been in at least 1,200 years. Given the number of communities in the western United States that depend on it for their water, the implications of that discovery are vast.

Now, as Curbed reports, Colorado River Basin Municipal and Public Water Providers have announced a memorandum of understanding outlining a response to those conditions and a future in which there’s likely to continue to be less water on hand.

Among the actions the providers have committed to? “Introduce a program to reduce the quantity of non-functional turf grass by 30% through replacement with drought- and climate-resilient landscaping, while maintaining vital urban landscapes and tree canopies that benefit our communities, wildlife, and the environment,” according to the memorandum.

Curbed’s article notes that the lawns of private homes aren’t necessarily covered by this — but it’s not hard to anticipate a near future in which more municipalities incentivize replacing grass lawns with something else. Curbed’s article points out that some drought-prone areas, including Los Angeles, have already implemented programs like this.

There are numerous alternatives to grass out there, from artificial turf to stylish gravel. You’ll get dramatically different looks with each, but you’ll be using a lot less water either way. And it’s not hard to see the appeal of that, both environmentally and pragmatically.

More Like This

A man nails artificial turf down over a lawn. Here's why green synthetic lawns are catching on.
Why Artificial Lawns Are Quickly Becoming a Suburban Staple
California Drought
The Latest Drought Mitigation Strategy? Paying Farmers Not to Farm.
Water
As California Drought Intensifies, So Does Water Theft

Recommended

Suggested for you

In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line
Who Does the Overhead Storage Bin Above Your Seat Belong To?

Keep Reading

WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank being poured on a table. The uniquely shaped decanter means you're literally pouring from the pig's rear.

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as George Jones and Tammy Wynette in "George & Tammy"

Showtime's "George & Tammy" Should Be Called "Tammy & George"
a still from the netflix movie white noise, starring adam driver and greta gerwig

Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” Is More Oddity Than Masterpiece
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans

Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans
Packs and kits from Rhone, now on sale

Save Up to 40% Off at Rhone If You Buy in Bundles
a model in an Everlane sweater against a gradient background

Holy Holiday Knitwear! Everlane’s Sitewide Sale Includes Grade-A Cashmere
Jaxxon Hero Image

Jaxxon Is an Affordable Entry Point for Jewelry-Curious Men
a collage of the best men's underwear on a red and green wrapping paper background

The Best Men’s Underwear Makes for a Better Holiday Gift Than You’d Think
The best roadside attractions in Texas include a llama castle, dinosaur park, Stonehenge replica and toilet seat museum

The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas

Trending

In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line