InsideHook
Science | August 19, 2023 4:50 pm

Tree Lines Moving Up Mountains Near You? Blame Climate Change.

The study encompassed numerous regions

Odle mountain group
an Giovanni church in the Villnoss valley infront of of the Odle mountain group.
Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

There’s something eminently scenic about gazing out at a mountain and looking at a line of trees along its base. But in recent years — in locations all over the world — those tree lines have begun creeping higher and higher, leaving less and less of the mountains’ surface covered in forests. As with many signs of a changing landscape lately, there’s a familiar culprit: the effects of climate change.

Writing at The Guardian, Annalise Murray has details on a recent study conducted by scientists at Shenzhen’s Southern University of Science and Technology that reached an alarming conclusion about mountains and treelines. As Murray writes, the scientists discovered that “70% of mountain treelines had moved uphill between 2000 and 2010.” The study encompassed over 200 regions around the world, and found that the effect on tree lines was most pronounced in tropical regions.

The study’s authors noted that their findings had “important implications for biodiversity, natural resources, and ecosystem adaptation in a changing climate.” As The Guardian points out, the focus of the study was on tree lines that are “mostly isolated from human activities” — something that the study’s authors noted allowed them to “isolate the impact of climate and climate change” on the regions in question.

The Story Behind the Viral Shot of Snowy Mountains and the Hollywood Sign
The Story Behind the Viral Shot of Snowy Mountains and the Hollywood Sign

Photographer Pete Halvorsen talks about capturing the “grail” image, and the overwhelming response

As the study’s authors point out, “[m]ountain treelines moving upward to higher elevations increase woody biomass at and above the treeline, accumulating carbon and increasing their ability to act as carbon sinks” — a feature that may be offset by reduction in the amount of soil respiration. Their findings offer plenty for scientists and policymakers to mull over — and act on.

More Like This

Rishi Sunak
Climate Change Is Becoming a Partisan Issue in Britain
cows laying in the grass.
The USDA Gave Millions to Farms Negatively Impacting Climate Change Last Year
Commercial plane shaking as it passes through a turbulent patch
Is Climate Change Making Turbulence Worse?

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
The Best Watches Under $10,000
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone
The Face of Free Solo Reveals the Best National Parks for Climbing
This Exercise Is One of the Best Ways to Fight Hypertension

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Cold Brew Whiskey, Suitcase TVs and New Noah
The Spaniard bar in New York City

Where an Irish Whiskey Founder Drinks When He’s in NYC
Collage of fat-washed cocktails from San Francisco bars

Want to Try Fat-Washing Your Cocktails at Home? Here’s How.
A close-up of fitness tracking watch that says "3.7 pounds left to lose."

Is Your Fitness Wearable Giving You a “Nocebo Effect”?
Bar Toti's La Smashburguesa is a Mexican hamburger.

A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa
a collage of lightweight suits

The Best Lightweight Suits, Because Summer Isn’t Over Yet
a collage of the best activewear brands to know

15 Activewear Brands Every Guy Should Know
Corn Huskers Lotion hero

This $7 Hand Lotion Was Made for Corn Farmers — And We Love It
Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.

Everything at Outdoor Voices Is 30% Off

Trending

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
The Best Watches Under $10,000
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone
The Face of Free Solo Reveals the Best National Parks for Climbing