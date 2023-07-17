InsideHook
Science | July 17, 2023 1:49 pm

Dozens of Beached Whales Died in Scotland This Weekend

This follows a larger stranding last year in Australia

A pilot whale in the wild.
Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

This month brings sad news out of Scotland for anyone concerned about the stability and growth of whale populations in the wild. The Guardian reports that, on the morning of July 17, local authorities arrived on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides to find that a pod of pilot whales had beached themselves there. All told, this involved over 50 whales, many of whom died in the process; the bulk of the rest were euthanized.

Two of the whales were successfully moved into the water, with one of them venturing back out to sea. The other, The Guardian reports, beached itself again and later died.

As per a statement from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, experts are not entirely sure why the whales did what they did, though they do have one hypothesis. “One of the dead whales appeared to have had a vaginal prolapse — so it’s currently suspected that the whole pod stranded due to one female giving birth,” the organization stated. “Pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so often when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest follow.”

