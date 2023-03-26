InsideHook
Science | March 26, 2023 7:56 pm

Scientists Reveal That Babies Are Wiser Than Artificial Intelligence

The robot uprising just got weirder

Robot
Attendees interact with the CloudMinds Inc. Pepper humanoid robot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) at the Sprint Corp. booth during the Mobile World Congress Americas event in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Who would win in a test of wits: a baby or an artificial intelligence? You might think you know the answer to this; certainly, decades’ worth of science fiction stories about sinister robots have indicated that the machines would have an advantage. But a recent discovery suggests that we might have been going about this all wrong — and it might be time to start betting on the babies.

That’s the big takeaway from a new report at Gothamist, which recounts the findings of a recent NYU study. That study, titled “Commonsense psychology in human infants and machines,” pitted 11-month-old babies against what its authors dubbed “state-of-the-art learning-driven neural-network models.” What both groups were tested on was their sense of why people were doing certain things.

As the article explains, the 11-month-old babies were able to recognize goals and routines while observing a series of videos — and showed surprise when those changed. The artificial intelligence, by comparison, had a harder time recognizing the same things.

Elon Musk Is Apparently Very Serious About Building Human-Like Robots
Elon Musk Is Apparently Very Serious About Building Human-Like Robots

A new article by the Tesla founder hints at a future filled with affordable bipedal machines

The authors of the study view this as the first chapter in a much longer line of inquiry. In the paper’s abstract, they write that this work “takes the first step in testing whether human knowledge and human-like artificial intelligence can be built from the foundations cognitive and developmental theories postulate.” For those concerned about a potential robot uprising, this is encouraging news.

More Like This

An abstract depiction of artificial intelligence.
Here’s One Way Artificial Intelligence Could Earn the Trust of Americans
Signage at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. An engineer for the company says an AI they developed is sentient.
No, Google Didn’t Just Create a Sentient Artificial Intelligence
Beethoven
An Artificial Intelligence Just Completed Beethoven’s Tenth Symphony

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Tool Watches at Every Budget
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Add a “German Fitness Walk” to Your Weekend Routine
You Should Try This 15-Minute Happiness Course
The Deshaun Watson Contract Keeps Looking Worse for the NFL

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Kitchen Cleavers, White Claw Vodka and “Ted Lasso” Jerseys
Succession characters

The Biggest Unanswered Questions About "Succession" Season 4
Brooklyn Lager bottles, then and now

Celebrating 35 Years of Brooklyn Lager
a collage of the best multi-tools on a blue background

The Best Multi-Tool for Every Job
A series of pans, skillets and pots on a red abstract background

Sur La Table’s Semi-Annual Cookware Sale Offers Discounts Up to 60%
a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a pink gradient background

The 25 Best White Sneakers for Men
Union Pork Chop

A Top Chicago Chef Shares How to Grill the Perfect Pork Chop
Spread from the Hampton Social

A Rooftop Pool Bar Leads Our Slate of Miami’s Best New Restaurants 
How to survive a flight on a budget airline

A Definitive Guide to Surviving Budget Airlines

Trending

The Best Tool Watches at Every Budget
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Add a “German Fitness Walk” to Your Weekend Routine
You Should Try This 15-Minute Happiness Course