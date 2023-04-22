Marine Recruit Dies in Training at Parris Island

Sad news from South Carolina — the Marine Corps has announced the death of a 21-year-old recruit from Decatur, Georgia, Pfc. Noah Evans, in the course of training earlier this week. According to the Marine Corps’ announcement of Pfc. Evans’s death, he died while taking part in a physical fitness test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.



The Marines are currently investigating Pfc. Evans’s death.

On April 18, Pfc. Noah Evans passed away while conducting a physical fitness test aboard MCRD Parris Island. Our deepest condolences go out to Noah’s family and to the Marines and staff of Mike Co. The cause of death is currently under

Task & Purpose has more information on the incident, including the detail that Pfc. Evans’s death took place on the 55th day of training. The publication also notes that tragic events such as this are infrequent; the article cites a few 2021 incidents as the most recent examples of a Marine recruit dying during basic training at Parris Island. The drill instructor charged with negligent homicide in one of those cases is set for a trial later this year, though it was recently delayed.

The Recruit Depot addressed the death in a post on social media. “Our deepest condolences go out to Noah’s family and to the Marines and staff of Mike Co.,” they tweeted.