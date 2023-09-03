InsideHook
News & Opinion | September 3, 2023 5:30 pm

The Current State of College Admissions Is Even Frustrating Applicants From Affluent Families

Gaming the system can take many forms

Cornell Tech campus
Cornell Tech's Roosevelt Island campus.
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In the last few years, different aspects of college admissions have been in the spotlight — from the “Varsity Blues” admissions scandal to the Supreme Court ruling that effectively ended affirmative action in college admissions. Since then, other changes have also been afoot in that space, with some colleges and universities considering getting rid of legacy admissions altogether.

In a New York Times opinion piece published earlier this year, Tyler Austin Harper, who teaches at Bates College, pondered the effects of the Supreme Court’s ruling. Harper looked back on his own work tutoring students in their admissions essays years before. “For these students, the college admissions process had been reduced to performance art, in which they were tasked with either minimizing or maximizing their identity in exchange for the reward of a proverbial thick envelope from their dream school,” he wrote.

Harper’s experience in that realm came before the Supreme Court’s ruling, and his op-ed predicted “a perverse, racialized version of the Keynesian beauty contest” in the near future. He also pointed to an article at The Atlantic by Aya M. Waller-Bey about the role that “a trauma-focused essay has in the admissions process.” For Waller-Bey, this makes for an unsettling status quo, where students may feel that they have to share their worst experiences for a chance to get into their target school.

What does that landscape look like in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling?

In a new article for Air Mail, Sanibel Chai provided an update on what the essay-writing process is like nowadays — and how students from affluent backgrounds are continuing to seek to game the system. “You can, with enough finessing, be traumatized by your own privilege,” Chai wrote. “By the casual bigotry of your wealthy family. By your own blind spots (the opportunities others don’t have that you took for granted).”

Did Wealthy Parents Use Magnet Schools to Game College Admissions?
Did Wealthy Parents Use Magnet Schools to Game College Admissions?

Unethical practices on a scale greater than the college admissions scandal

Chai described the students she’s worked with as having “disillusionment with the college-admissions process” — even though they’re largely the ones who are going into it with the most advantages. This, for her, suggests an even deeper issue. “If you weren’t already convinced the admissions system was broken, the fact that it’s being criticized by those whom it favors most is damning,” Chai wrote.

All of this discourse leaves a haunting question: if this system is frustrating nearly everyone who takes part in it, from the disadvantaged to the highly privileged, who actually is benefitting from it?

More Like This

Felicity Huffman at Federal Court in Boston
More College Admissions Scandals Are Coming, Says Author of Book on Varsity Blues
Fencing: European Championship
How Are Elite College Admissions Affecting Niche Sports?
Lori Loughlin Guilty
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Finally Plead Guilty in College Admissions Case

Recommended

Suggested for you

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
The 11 Best New Watches of August
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
Is This Really the Best Travel Bag Ever?
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States
17 Celebrity Tequilas, Ranked From Best to Worst

Keep Reading

Jimmy Buffett generations of fans

Why Gen Z Loves Jimmy Buffett
American writer Ernest Hemingway leaning on the desk of his office

The Hemingway Guide to Miami and Key West
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

The 10 Best New Products of the Week
Sushi, wine glasses and a bottle of sake on a table

A Comprehensive Guide to Decoding a Sake Menu
A mother and daughter leaning against a window in the airport.

The Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
a collage of the best office sneakers for men on a grey background

The Best Office Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
Eyewear on sale for Labor Day

The Best Eyewear Deals to Shop This Labor Day Weekend
West Palm Beach, Brightline passenger train from above

Is Florida Our Most Progressive State When It Comes to Train Travel?
A box from Baker's Bacon, one of the best places to order bacon online

The 10 Best Places to Buy Bacon Online

Trending

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
The 11 Best New Watches of August
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
Is This Really the Best Travel Bag Ever?
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States