Summer brings with it an abundance of music festivals all over the world. If you’re amenable to the experience, it might mean that the opportunity to see some of your favorite artists in one place; if you’re not a fan, it can mean massive crowds, sweltering heat and portable restrooms. But there’s also a growing concern surrounding music festivals, and it relates to their environmental impact.



A 2022 New York Times article looked into the number of festivals striving for carbon neutrality, including Coachella and Nashville’s Deep Tropics festival. This year, another prominent festival is taking a big step in this direction. Far Out recently reported that Glastonbury will use renewable energy for one of its stages this year.



This year’s Glastonbury Festival is set to kick off on June 21. It holds a significant place in the world of British music festivals, as photographer Stuart Roy Clarke told InsideHook in a recent interview. And this year, Far Out reports, its Arcadia stage — where the likes of Chemical Brothers, Skepta and Floating Points will appear — will run on renewable fuel.

As the article details, the fuel for this stage will be made from waste products, with the technology to do so having reached a point where it’s feasible to use. It isn’t as wide-ranging as, say, every stage at Glastonbury running on renewable energy — but it seems like a step in the right direction.