InsideHook
Music | June 12, 2023 12:29 pm

Glastonbury Music Festival Is Taking a Big Step Towards Sustainability This Year

One stage will be powered using waste fuel

Glastonbury Festival
The 2022 Glastonbury Music Festival.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Summer brings with it an abundance of music festivals all over the world. If you’re amenable to the experience, it might mean that the opportunity to see some of your favorite artists in one place; if you’re not a fan, it can mean massive crowds, sweltering heat and portable restrooms. But there’s also a growing concern surrounding music festivals, and it relates to their environmental impact.

A 2022 New York Times article looked into the number of festivals striving for carbon neutrality, including Coachella and Nashville’s Deep Tropics festival. This year, another prominent festival is taking a big step in this direction. Far Out recently reported that Glastonbury will use renewable energy for one of its stages this year.

This year’s Glastonbury Festival is set to kick off on June 21. It holds a significant place in the world of British music festivals, as photographer Stuart Roy Clarke told InsideHook in a recent interview. And this year, Far Out reports, its Arcadia stage — where the likes of Chemical Brothers, Skepta and Floating Points will appear — will run on renewable fuel.

A New Book Goes Behind the Scenes at the Glastonbury Music Festival
A New Book Goes Behind the Scenes at the Glastonbury Music Festival

Stuart Roy Clarke’s “Glastonbury All Mine” shows all angles of festival life

As the article details, the fuel for this stage will be made from waste products, with the technology to do so having reached a point where it’s feasible to use. It isn’t as wide-ranging as, say, every stage at Glastonbury running on renewable energy — but it seems like a step in the right direction.

More Like This

James Hetfield and Metallica perform during the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2022 in Napa, California
12 California Music Festivals Worth the Drive This Summer
Matt Skiba of Blink 182 and Alkaline Trio performs onstage during KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on December 10, 2016 in Inglewood, California.
How This Music Festival Almost Became Fyre Festival 2.0
Festival attendees at Lollapalooza 2021
Is There Room for Actual Adults at Chicago’s Summer Music Festivals?

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Guide to Colorado’s Underrated Adventure Towns
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”
The Arrival of Jess Williamson
The Orange Crush Is DC’s Unofficial Summer Cocktail — Here’s How to Make It at Home
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Sounds a Bit Delusional About His NFL Team
How “Blue Mind Theory” Could Help You Calm Down This Summer

Keep Reading

Vintage car ads

The Timeless Allure of Cocky Vintage Car Ads
Cassette tapes

Cassette Tapes: A Kitschy Collectible or a Failed Comeback?
Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada Is Bringing Back Four Fan Favorites
Make like a Sydneysider and rise with the sun this summer.

How to Ambush Your Morning Like an Aussie
the four 50th anniversary releases from Cakebread Cellars

Cakebread Cellars' 50th Anniversary Release Shows Off Chardonnay’s Range
Huckberry Father's Day sale

Get Your Last-Minute Huckberry Father’s Day Gifts With Expedited Shipping
a model shot of men in a designer clothing from Mytheresa

The Best Places to Buy Designer Menswear Online
a collage of the best mens t-shirts on a multi-colored background

The 35 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
John Scofield

John Scofield Reflects on the New Documentary About His Life

Trending

A Guide to Colorado’s Underrated Adventure Towns
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”
The Arrival of Jess Williamson
The Orange Crush Is DC’s Unofficial Summer Cocktail — Here’s How to Make It at Home
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Sounds a Bit Delusional About His NFL Team