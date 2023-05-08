“When I first went to Glastonbury, I went as a photographer. I was sent by Time Out magazine. Their instruction was quite basic: ‘All we need is a nice big picture from the main stage just before the big band comes on.’ I chose The Waterboys at that point,” he recalled. “And the rest was just up to me; I just walked around for four or five days taking pictures. I’ve done that ever since.”



A new book, Glastonbury All Mine, features highlights from Clarke’s photos of Glastonbury over the years. And while there are some images of artists playing music to a massive audience — including memorable photos of Michael Kiwanuka and Jessie Buckley — Clarke frequently turns his camera on individuals taking it all in, from campers grappling with a muddy landscape to sharply-dressed festival attendees.