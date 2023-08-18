InsideHook
Music | August 18, 2023 2:21 pm

Dolly Parton’s Voice Is the Reason to Listen to Her “Let It Be” Cover

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are among the guests on the song

Dolly Parton and "Rockstar" logo
Dolly Parton teamed with a pair of Beatles to revisit "Let It Be."
Mike Marsland/WireImage
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

If you’ve spent any time listening to Johnny Cash’s American Recordings albums, you’ve probably encountered a phenomenon that comes up a few times there: one artist covering another artist’s songs with the original artist along for the ride. Cash did so with both Tom Petty and Will Oldham, and another music legend — Dolly Parton, in this case — seems to have embraced this concept for her forthcoming album Rockstar.

It’s not shocking to see that Parton could get musicians ranging from Steve Perry to Miley Cyrus to Debbie Harry to appear on, respectively, her takes on “Open Arms,” “Wrecking Ball” and “Heart of Glass.” Parton is as close as we can get to a universally beloved musician right now, and the roster of guest stars on the album reflects that. Arguably the highest-profile guest stars present are two members of The Beatles — Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr — who joined Parton (and Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood) for a version of “Let It Be.”

This version is, well, about what you’d expect from Dolly Parton covering “Let It Be.” It does not feature an IDM interlude or a shift into Merzbow-esque harsh noise; it’s a familiar ballad covered by someone who knows her way around a ballad. Compared to Phil Spector’s production on the version of “Let It Be” heard on the Beatles album of the same name, this is relatively understated — closer in tone to, say, the Glyn Johns mix.

Despite her high-profile guests, the real reason to listen to this song isn’t their presence or the way this version of “Let It Be” is arranged. Instead, it’s Parton’s voice, which has always been expressive but has become more weathered with age. McCartney was 27 when The Beatles recorded “Let It Be;” Parton is 77, and she brings that age and experience to bear in her approach to the song.

An Attempt to Explain What Dolly Parton, Taco Bell and Doja Cat Have in Common
An Attempt to Explain What Dolly Parton, Taco Bell and Doja Cat Have in Common

The grandmother of country appears to be involved in a new musical, and you wouldn’t guess what it’s about

It’s worth mentioning here that Parton’s recording career overlapped with that of The Beatles by a few years — her debut album Hello, I’m Dolly was released two months before Magical Mystery Tour hit record stores across the U.S. in 1967. There’s a lot of musical history in this cover of “Let It Be” — and a sense of something coming full circle.

More Like This

Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Include Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie
The Beatles in Abbey Road Studios during filming of the Paperback Writer and Rain promotional films in May 1966.
A Deep Dive Into the Beatles’ “Revolver”
James Bond and the Beatles
A New Book Explores The Beatles-James Bond Connections You Never Expected

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
The Best Watches Under $10,000
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone
The Face of Free Solo Reveals the Best National Parks for Climbing
Planning a Trip to Peru? Skip Machu Picchu.

Keep Reading

clos du temple languedoc vineyard

This Is France’s Most Underrated Wine Region
The Spaniard bar in New York City

Where an Irish Whiskey Founder Drinks When He’s in NYC
"Kings of Their Own Ocean" cover

Getting Up Close and Personal With Bluefin Tuna
The 2024 Mazda CX-90, a new three-row SUV, in white

Mazda CX-90 Aims for Unexplored Luxury Territory
Bar Toti's La Smashburguesa is a Mexican hamburger.

A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa
a collage of lightweight suits

The Best Lightweight Suits, Because Summer Isn’t Over Yet
a collage of the best activewear brands to know

15 Activewear Brands Every Guy Should Know
Corn Huskers Lotion hero

This $7 Hand Lotion Was Made for Corn Farmers — And We Love It
Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.

Everything at Outdoor Voices Is 30% Off

Trending

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
The Best Watches Under $10,000
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone
The Face of Free Solo Reveals the Best National Parks for Climbing