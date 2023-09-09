We’re currently living through two major strikes in the film and television production world. There’s little that we can be certain about when it comes to the future of the industry, but one thing is certain: barring something catastrophic, Quentin Tarantino is set to make his 10th and final film as a director in the not-so-distant future.



As it turns out, the state of California really, really wants him to make it there.



According to an article at The Hollywood Reporter, the state will provide Tarantino with over $20 million in tax incentives to make his ostensible swan song, a period piece titled The Movie Critic, in the state. THR‘s Winston Cho writes that the film is “projected to generate more in-state spending than any other movie in the film office’s 14-year history.” That spending is estimated to be $128.4 million; the project’s conditional incentives total $20.2 million.

It’s a substantial amount — and it’ll be interesting to see if this high-profile example of a state providing tax incentives to a film production prompts any larger debate on the effectiveness (or lack thereof) of such programs. Earlier this year, Dana Rubinstein and Nicholas Fandos wrote about New York’s program for the New York Times and described a debate where different sides offer wildly disparate takes on whether tax incentives make financial sense.



At the same time, with countless film and television professionals currently experiencing a prolonged work stoppage due to the strikes, it’s hard to see there being much appetite for raising existential questions about the nature of film production once the strikes have ended.