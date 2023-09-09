InsideHook
Movies | September 9, 2023 5:54 am

California Is Giving Quentin Tarantino Plenty of Incentives to Make His Last Film

Literal incentives, of the tax variety

Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino at the Cannes Film Festival.
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

We’re currently living through two major strikes in the film and television production world. There’s little that we can be certain about when it comes to the future of the industry, but one thing is certain: barring something catastrophic, Quentin Tarantino is set to make his 10th and final film as a director in the not-so-distant future.

As it turns out, the state of California really, really wants him to make it there.

According to an article at The Hollywood Reporter, the state will provide Tarantino with over $20 million in tax incentives to make his ostensible swan song, a period piece titled The Movie Critic, in the state. THR‘s Winston Cho writes that the film is “projected to generate more in-state spending than any other movie in the film office’s 14-year history.” That spending is estimated to be $128.4 million; the project’s conditional incentives total $20.2 million.

What Quentin Tarantino’s List of “Perfect” Films Reveals About Youth and Moviegoing
What Quentin Tarantino’s List of “Perfect” Films Reveals About Youth and Moviegoing

Are we all biased towards the movies that came out when we were young?

It’s a substantial amount — and it’ll be interesting to see if this high-profile example of a state providing tax incentives to a film production prompts any larger debate on the effectiveness (or lack thereof) of such programs. Earlier this year, Dana Rubinstein and Nicholas Fandos wrote about New York’s program for the New York Times and described a debate where different sides offer wildly disparate takes on whether tax incentives make financial sense.

At the same time, with countless film and television professionals currently experiencing a prolonged work stoppage due to the strikes, it’s hard to see there being much appetite for raising existential questions about the nature of film production once the strikes have ended.

More Like This

Quentin Tarantino
What Are Some of Quentin Tarantino’s Least Favorite Films?
Bill Maher
Quentin Tarantino Made the Case for Communal Moviegoing on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
Quentin Tarantino attends the 24th GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with BOSS at Tate Modern on September 1, 2021 in London, England.
Own Your Foot Fetish, Quentin Tarantino

Recommended

Suggested for you

This Montana Valley Was “Paradise” for Jimmy Buffett
Weird Question, But...What Is Bourbon, Exactly?
The Best Bourbon Spots in Chicago
Filipino Cuisine Is Finally Getting Its Due in the United States
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September
The Best Work Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe

Keep Reading

The new Gateway Bronco Luxe GT Big Sur Love Edition sitting on the beach

Gateway Bronco Tries to Perfect the Vintage SUV With Luxe-GT
Tony Pollard runs the ball for the Dallas Cowboys

NFL Best Bets: Experts' Picks for Week 1's Top Games
The crab tlayuda at elNico in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

New York Has Amazing Mexican Food. Here’s Where to Find It.
Muddy desert plain seen on September 3, 2023, after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit.

Why Do Festival Disasters Like Burning Man Keep Happening?
Five bottles of elevated bourbon on a table.

Weird Question, But...What Is Bourbon, Exactly?
Paradise Valley in the Gallatin National Forest north of Yellowstone National Park

This Montana Valley Was “Paradise” for Jimmy Buffett
Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick in "The Royal Hotel"

“The Royal Hotel” Turns Toxic Masculinity Into Horror-Movie Fare
Running Gifts for Women hero

The 15 Best Gifts for Women Runners
a close up of a model in Faherty's Organic Cotton Denim

Faherty Just Dropped Its First-Ever Denim Collection

Trending

This Montana Valley Was “Paradise” for Jimmy Buffett
Weird Question, But...What Is Bourbon, Exactly?
The Best Bourbon Spots in Chicago
Filipino Cuisine Is Finally Getting Its Due in the United States
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September