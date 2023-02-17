InsideHook
Movies | February 17, 2023 11:45 am

Iconic Sports Car From “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” Heads to Auction

You could have a replica Ferrari of your own

Name a more iconic Ferrari that's not actually a Ferrari.
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

When is an iconic Ferrari not an iconic Ferrari? When it’s one of the most famous cars on screen in the film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, for one thing. In the universe of the film, the stunning 1961 Ferrari that conveys Ferris and company around Chicago is an honest-to-goodness vintage Ferrari. In real life, it’s a 1985 Modena Spyder California — one of four replica cars that were made for the film.

Given what happens to the car in question, it’s entirely understandable why the filmmakers opted to go the replica route. (As for the spin-off series, it remains unclear what vehicles we might expect to see there.)

So: four replica Ferraris, each a part of cinematic history. (Well, technically three, as one was used for a crash scene at the end of the film.) And now, one of them is heading to auction as part of Bonhams’ Amelia Island Auction. The 1985 Modena Spyder California is expected to sell for between $350,000 and $450,000 — a relative bargain, considering that one example of the genuine article sold for $17 million at auction in 2020.

Ford That Beat Ferrari at Le Mans Is Now on Monterey’s Auction Block
Ford That Beat Ferrari at Le Mans Is Now on Monterey’s Auction Block

For $9 million to $12 million, you can own a GT40 that helped Ford sweep the podium in 1966.

What else can we glean from the auction listing for this car? This Spyder has a 302ci Pushrod V8 engine and has had two owners since the film was completed. That engine was made by Ford, making this the Ferris Bueller’s Day Of/Ford v Ferrari crossover event you never expected to see, much less drive. Also of note: the car is automatic, due to Matthew Broderick not knowing how to drive a manual transmission at the time the film was made.

The auction is set to take place on March 2. Who will drive into the sunset with a piece of film (and automotive) history? Just remember: driving in reverse won’t change the odometer.

