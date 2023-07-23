InsideHook
Movies | July 23, 2023 9:10 pm

Christopher Nolan Hasn’t Ruled Out Directing a James Bond Movie

The director is keeping his options open

Christopher Nolan
Nolan. Christopher Nolan.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Pictures
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

There’s a lot that’s mysterious about the future of the James Bond franchise — starting with who the next actor to play the iconic secret agent will be and going from there. Given that the last few Bond films have also featured particularly big names in the director’s chair — including Oscar winner Sam Mendes for both Skyfall and Spectre — it’s also logical to wonder if the next era of Bond films will follow suit.

As directors currently working today go, few have had the blend of critical and commercial success in recent years that Christopher Nolan has achieved. And it turns out that Nolan isn’t averse to the idea of entering the world of 007.

As The Hollywood Reporter revealed in a recent article, Nolan shared his thoughts on making a Bond film during an appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused. He also made clear his opinion that — for any filmmaker — the circumstances would have to be right in order for the film to work.

“It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints,” Nolan said.

A New Book Explores The Beatles-James Bond Connections You Never Expected
A New Book Explores The Beatles-James Bond Connections You Never Expected

John Higgs's "Love and Let Die" traces two British icons over the years

The recent history of the Bond films has made that clear — it hasn’t been that long since director Danny Boyle walked away from making the 25th Bond movie due to an issue over the screenplay.

One assumes that Nolan has at least some inkling of the added challenges of making a film about a character who’s been popular for decades. In the interview, he also addressed the franchise’s impact on his own work. “The influence of those movies on my filmography is embarrassingly apparent. And so there’s no attempt to shy away from that,” Nolan said on the podcast. “I love the films.”

More Like This

Henry Cavill
Just How Close Were We to Henry Cavill Playing James Bond?
James Bond
Roald Dahl-Style Posthumous Edits Are Coming to James Bond Novels
Tom Holland attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Regency Village Theatre on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The actor once pitched a young James Bond prequel that Sony didn't take up.
The Young James Bond Prequel That Wasn’t

Recommended

Suggested for you

What’s the Difference Between Tequila and Mezcal?
It’s Not Going to End Well for Kyler Murray in Arizona
Review: The 2023 GMC Canyon Denali Is the Luxury Truck That Offers Both Less and More
The Best Practices of “Cognitive SuperAgers”
Informed Prediction: Belichick-Kraft Partnership Will “End Badly”
What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Beats Studio Pro, Customizable Yeti Tumblers and Archival Vans
Tony Bennett in his 30s on the left and in his 90s on the right. The legendary crooner recently retired from performing and released his last album, Love for Sale, with Lady Gaga.

Remembering Tony Bennett, Who Was as Good at 95 as He Was at 35
To give up your seat or not to give up your seat

Should a Solo Traveler Have To Move So a Family Can Sit Together?
Three Bremont watches

The Brand Bringing Industrialized Watchmaking Back to England
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in "Barbie"

The “Barbie” Movie Is Better Than It Has Any Business Being
a photo of Ryan Gosling on against a pink background

Buckle Up, Fellas: Barbie Is Coming for Your Closet
Duer Smart Tech Pant Hero

Stuff We Swear By: DUER’s Smart Tech Stretch Pants Belong in Every Closet
The 12 Grooming Basics Every Guy Should Own

The 12 Grooming Basics Every Guy Should Own
a collage of shoes from The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Chock-Full of Fire Sneaker Deals

Trending

What’s the Difference Between Tequila and Mezcal?
It’s Not Going to End Well for Kyler Murray in Arizona
Review: The 2023 GMC Canyon Denali Is the Luxury Truck That Offers Both Less and More
The Best Practices of “Cognitive SuperAgers”
Informed Prediction: Belichick-Kraft Partnership Will “End Badly”