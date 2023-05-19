InsideHook
Movies | May 19, 2023 12:19 pm

An Uber-Violent Take on “Bambi” Is In the Works. “SNL” Saw This Coming.

The "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" filmmakers have a new project in the works

"Bambi" sign
A very different take on "Bambi" is now in the works.
Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

The public domain can be a strange place. Sometimes it paves the way for revisionist takes on classic works of literature; sometimes you get some zombies mixed in with your Jane Austen. One of the weirder takes on transforming something in the public domain surfaced earlier in 2023 with the release of the horror film Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey.

The film did not exactly open to great reviews. Critic Nick Allen explained the film’s appeal in his (one point five star) review, writing, “Some will want to see what a blood-splattering Winnie-the-Pooh movie looks like, serviceable filmmaking be damned, and I get it.” (It also led to people threatening director Rhys Frake-Waterfield.) And now it seems as though the same filmmakers are looking to put a similar spin on another beloved work of children’s literature.

Have you ever wondered what Bambi would look like with a body count? Evidently, some of the same people behind Blood and Honey have. The Hollywood Reporter‘s Alex Ritman reports that a slasher Bambi horror movie is in the works, with international distribution rights selling at this year’s Cannes film festival.

Ritman describes the plot of the film as “[involving] a mutated killer deer in the vein of Cujo.” The film is scheduled to be filmed this summer, according to THR. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey co-producer Scott Jeffrey will direct this one, while the aforementioned Frake-Waterfield will co-produce.

That said, Jeffrey and Frake-Waterfield are not the only people who have wondered about what a violent take on Bambi would be like. In 2015, Saturday Night Live parodied both Disney’s penchant for live-action remakes and the excesses of the Fast & Furious franchise with a faux trailer that featured Dwayne Johnson sporting deer ears and a very large gun, playing a deer out for revenge on the hunters who killed his mother.

Inside the Nostalgia-Fueled Cult of “Fast & Furious” Replica Collectors
Inside the Nostalgia-Fueled Cult of “Fast & Furious” Replica Collectors

For some superfans of the franchise, it's not enough to watch the movies — they need the cars

Most of the humor of this sketch comes from the inherent weirdness of the premise. A murdery take on Bambi? viewers might ask. That could never happen! And yet here we are. For those who would prefer their Bambi without chaos everywhere, it’s worth mentioning that late 2022 saw the release of two new translations of the original novel with all of the deer and none of the jump scares.

More Like This

A scene from "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey"
People Are So Mad About “Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey” That They’re Making Death Threats
Han's car from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Suki's car from 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Twinkie's Hulk van from Tokyo Drift
The 10 Best (And 5 Worst) Cars in the Fast and Furious Franchise, According to Car Writers
Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgärd on the beach in "Infinity Pool"
Review: “Infinity Pool” Is More Than a Horror Take on “The White Lotus”

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
Johnny Depp Isn’t Canceled in Cannes
Why Tennis Star Jack Sock Is Trying His Hand at Professional Pickleball
What Does the TikTok Trend “Boyfriend Air” Say About Gender Norms?
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
The Best Bourbons of 2023 (So Far)

Keep Reading

Succession characters drinking wine

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
NohHo Hank Barry

Ranking NoHo Hank’s Best Looks on “Barry”
(from left) Dom (Vin Diesel) and Isabel (Daniela Melchior) in Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier.

Is Vin Diesel the New Sylvester Stallone?
empire strips back

Think "Star Wars" — But Much Sexier
A shot of a young Roger Federer making a remarkable play, fully outstretched to the ball.

How to Live Your Life With the Italian Art of “Sprezzatura”
Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

Can an “Indiana Jones” Movie Work Without Steven Spielberg?
a collage of gear on a multi-colored background

The Backcountry and REI Memorial Day Sales Have All the Deals for a Geartastic Summer
Satechi Duo Wireless Charger with a phone and earbuds charging, next to a computer

Stuff We Swear By: Satechi’s Duo Wireless Charger Is Ideal for Multitaskers
a collage of the best white pants for men on a sunset background

The Best White Pants for Summer Are a Scorching Style Move

Trending

The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
Johnny Depp Isn’t Canceled in Cannes
Why Tennis Star Jack Sock Is Trying His Hand at Professional Pickleball
What Does the TikTok Trend “Boyfriend Air” Say About Gender Norms?
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?