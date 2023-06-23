InsideHook
Movies | June 23, 2023 5:26 pm

An “Asteroid City”-Themed Exhibit Just Opened in London

Visit Wes Anderson's take on Americana — in England

"Asteroid City" exhibit
A general view of the atmosphere at the "Asteroid City" exhibition celebrating the director's latest film at 180 The Strand.
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

By now, the sheer level of detail that Wes Anderson and his collaborators apply to the setting of his films has become one of the filmmaker’s trademarks — along with a sense of timelessness and an array of memorable characters. It’s easy to watch one of Anderson’s films and want to step into the frame — to spend a night at the Grand Budapest Hotel, say, or wander through the offices of the French Dispatch.

Anderson’s latest film, Asteroid City, continues in that tradition, tapping into a particular sense of mid-20th century Americana. It’s not surprising to learn, then, that an immersive exhibition allows visitors to wander through settings inspired by the film, though the location of the exhibition might turn heads. In keeping with the continent-spanning themes of Anderson’s previous film — full title: The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun — you’ll have to travel to London if you want to experience Asteroid City in person.

As Dezeen’s article on the exhibit points out, this isn’t the only nod to Europe as it relates to Asteroid City; the film itself was shot in Spain. The exhibition includes everything from sets and costumes from the film to a working luncheonette.

The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character

From "Bottle Rocket" to "Asteroid City," we rated every character

The exhibition opened on June 17 at 180 The Strand, and is set to run through July 7. For fans of Anderson’s work, it sounds like an intriguing spot to visit, and the closest we’re likely to come to a Sleep No More-style mash-up inspired by the filmmaker’s aesthetic.

More Like This

Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in "Asteroid City"
Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” Considers the Future by Looking to the Past
Wes Anderson
Wes Anderson Moves to Netflix for Roald Dahl Adaptation
You Can Now Book a Trip in a Vintage Train Car Designed by Wes Anderson
You Can Now Book a Trip in a Vintage Train Car Designed by Wes Anderson

Recommended

Suggested for you

Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Why You Should Embrace Wearing Small Watches
With “No Hard Feelings,” Jennifer Lawrence Finally Has a Movie That Fits Her Persona

Keep Reading

Three pours of rare bourbon on a tasting mat at the NYC bar Rareties. Some bourbons, while high quality, are way too much money to spend on.

Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Jennifer Lawrence in "No Hard Feelings"

With “No Hard Feelings,” Jennifer Lawrence Finally Has a Movie That Fits Her Persona
Jamón sits on the bar at Bar Vinazo.

Spanish Jamón Has a Home in Brooklyn
Beef being prepared teppanyaki-style

Why the Japanese Robata Crushes the Stuffy Hotel Steakhouse
a photo of Cousin Richie from The Bear in a bootleg tee shirt

Welcoming Back “The Bear,” a Show About Bootleg Tees
a collage of Nike models wearing items from the Nike Summer Sale

15 Must-Have Sportwear Deals From Nike’s Latest Summer Sale
a photo of Chris Pine wearing a white tank top

How to Wear a White Tank Top Without Looking Like a Tool
Three plant offerings from The Sill, now up to you too 40%

It’s a Plant-Palooza Over at The Sill. Save Up to 40% on a Variety of Houseplants.
seating area with blue and orange color

A Super-Hot Sushi Spot Leads Miami’s Best New Restaurants

Trending

Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Why You Should Embrace Wearing Small Watches