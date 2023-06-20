InsideHook
History | June 20, 2023

Rome Restores Access to Site of Julius Caesar’s Murder

The square is home to several ancient temples

Roman square
The Torre Argentina Sacred Area.
Stefano Montesi - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll

Visiting the site of one of the most infamous political assassinations in all of history certainly seems like something that would be of interest to some travelers — especially those with a penchant for inserting the phrase “Et tu, Brute?” into various conversations. Historically, the site in Rome where Julius Caesar was struck down in a coup that changed the fate of an empire hasn’t been accessible to present-day visitors. Well, at least not until now.

A recent report from Reuters (via The Guardian) explains the process by which this infamous location has made its return to present-day Rome. And it turns out a prominent Italian company — Bulgari, in this case — paid for the renovations to Largo Argentina, a square in which the remains of four different temples can be found.

Historians believe that this is where Caesar fell — and now, visitors will be able to see it by traversing a walkway. According to Reuters, locals in Rome can see the site for free, while visitors will have a €5 charge to contend with. Which doesn’t seem too steep, and is certainly less of a price to pay than what Caesar himself encountered there.

Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer

Instead, go literally anywhere else

Reuters also pointed out that the temples were initially unearthed a century ago. Early images of visitors making their way around the site suggests a literal walk into history — something that might well help bring Rome’s past to life, even as Casesar himself remains deceased.

