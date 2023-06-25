InsideHook
History | June 25, 2023 7:49 pm

Decades After He Disappeared, Jimmy Hoffa Still Intrigues

He's had a steady presence in films and literature

Jimmy Hoffa
Jimmy Hoffa, reading in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Jimmy Hoffa has been played on screen by the likes of Jack Nicholson and Al Pacino; expand that to include Hoffa-inspired characters and you can add Sylvester Stallone to the list. He’s been the subject of memoirs by people who knew him and books that have speculated about his death. And the way his career dovetailed with the histories of both organized crime and organized labor in the United States helps explain why Hoffa’s life remains fascinating to so many people in 2023.

In a recent article for CrimeReads, Jesse Pasternack took on the challenge of quantifying Hoffa’s enduring appeal. That includes contrasting the two most memorable cinematic takes on Hoffa, from directors Martin Scorsese (in The Irishman) and Danny DeVito (in Hoffa). “Scorsese’s Hoffa is a man with whom you’d like to have a beer. DeVito’s Hoffa is a man who you’d want to salute,” Pasternack writes.

Hoffa could be a contradictory and paradoxical figure; one of the ways Pasternack reveals this is by revisiting Hoffa’s autobiography, which “[feels] like the most unlikeable and arrogant representation of him out of the three considered here.”

Chasing Jimmy Hoffa's Shadow Beyond "The Irishman"
Chasing Jimmy Hoffa's Shadow Beyond "The Irishman"

Jack Goldsmith's newest book offers a fresh perspective on the crime boss's lasting influence

There’s also the mystery of Hoffa’s disappearance, which certainly doesn’t hurt his enduring presence in the nation’s psyche. Searches for his remains have persisted through the years, with NPR reporting on the phenomenon in 2013. Last year, the FBI searched for Hoffa in Jersey City, to no avail; the mysteries continue, but the legend endures.

More Like This

Charles "Chuckie' O'Brien
Charles O’Brien, James Hoffa Associate, Dead at 86
the irishman al pacino robert de niro
The Challenges of Shooting “The Irishman” — And Making Robert De Niro Look 40 Years Younger
It’s Been 43 Years Since He Vanished. Where Is Jimmy Hoffa?
It’s Been 43 Years Since He Vanished. Where Is Jimmy Hoffa?

