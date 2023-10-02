InsideHook
History | October 2, 2023 6:00 am

The US Army Is Getting Creative When It Comes to Recruitment

It's a challenging time for the military for a few reasons

U.S. Army soldier
American soldiers are seen during a high-intensity training session at the Nowa Deba training ground on May 06, 2023 in Nowa Deba, Poland.
Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Right now, it’s a challenging time to be a military recruiter in the United States. Earlier this year, PBS’s Ali Rogin reported that confidence in the military nationwide is lower than it’s been in years — and that, when it comes to its recruiting goals, the U.S. Army “is set to fall 15,000 recruits short this year.”

There are plenty of reasons for this — and plenty of debate on how best to rectify this. But for military recruiters looking to boost those numbers, there’s the more urgent need to, well, boost those numbers. All of which leads to scenes like those described in a recent NPR article about Army recruiters paying a visit to the Minnesota State Fair.

As described by reporters Tom Bowman and Lauren Hodges, the group of recruiters working at the fair took a variety of approaches, from enticing prospective recruits with the prospect of money for college to offering an array of physical challenges — something that fairgoers might find appealing, given the state fair’s penchant for absurdly decadent food.

An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves

Louisiana Pepper Exchange founder Chris White takes us inside the sriracha shortage

NPR’s reporting also features images of relatively young children given access to remote-controlled devices — something that feels a little more unsettling than, say, having a conversation with a young adult about enlisting in the Army.

Then again, using technology to appeal to prospective recruits isn’t exactly a new technique. America’s Army, a military-themed video game developed by the Army, was in use for 20 years before being shut down in 2022. And yes, if the idea of a video game as a recruiting device leaves you feeling a little unsteady, you’re not alone. Given some of the techniques on display in NPR’s dispatch from Minneapolis, it’s enough to leave you wondering where else recruiting might wind up.

More Like This

C-17 transport plane
Army Investigates Doctor For Multiple Sexual Assaults
Soldier vaulting
The Army Is Changing the Way It Measures Body Fat
U.S. Army patch
Army Financial Advisor Changed With Defrauding Gold Star Families

Recommended

Suggested for you

Award-Winning Chili Recipe to Try This Fall + 6 Tips to Chili Greatness
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The 8 Best Home Espresso Machines in 2023
The Big Change in America's Running Culture
Guide to The Best Street Foods in the World
Why Chasing Bilingualism Could Add Years to Your Life

Keep Reading

How Does Vintage Polo Green Compare to the New Stuff?

How Does Vintage Polo Green Compare to the New Stuff?
Palisade Grape Vines Colorado

7 Underrated US Wine Regions That Are Worth Your Attention
Michael Fassbender in David Fincher's new film "The Killer"

The Best Movies, TV and Music for October
Blair Castle

The World's Oldest Scotch Whisky Is Heading to Auction
An old-school image of men crouched on a hill, watching racecars.

Fiction Is Fitness Inspiration
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Meta Quest 3, Cowboycore and and Virginia Distillery Co’s Double Cask Reserve
The Cotton Modal Blend Boxer.

You Might Be Missing Out on the Best Product From Bombas
A jean jacket, l.l.bean boot and apple watch

From Coffee Machines to Cross Trainers: The 19 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A barrel for cold plunges against a blue background.

Review: "Ice Barrel" Is the Best Way to Jumpstart Your Cold Plunge Ritual

Trending

Award-Winning Chili Recipe to Try This Fall + 6 Tips to Chili Greatness
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The 8 Best Home Espresso Machines in 2023
The Big Change in America's Running Culture
Guide to The Best Street Foods in the World