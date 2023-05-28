InsideHook
Health & Fitness | May 28, 2023 9:14 pm

Turns Out Your Posture Can Have a Serious Effect on Your Driving

Small changes can make a difference

NJ Turnpike
Plenty of drivers, plenty of questionable posture.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/VIEWpress
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

There was once a time when the seats on your car (or truck or SUV) existed in basically one position. Adjustments were possible, sure, but they mainly involved moving the position of the seat forwards and backwards. We’ve come a long way from those bygone days, to a point where — depending on the model — virtually every part of a driver’s seat can be meticulosity adjusted and customized.

Just because you can do something doesn’t necessarily mean that you should, however. There’s evidence that driving while in the wrong posture can be harmful to your body in the long run — leading to chronic back pain, among other issues.

In an article for Jalopnik, Kyle Hyatt explored some of the best practices surrounding driver’s seat posture —and points out that some of the better ways to sit in one’s vehicle have benefits that go beyond making driving easier. Specifically, the way you sit can also affect whether or not you’re injured in a collision — something most drivers would seek to avoid.

Hyatt directs readers to a video from Mighty Car Mods, in which driver Josh Buchan offers various tips on seat position. In the video, Buchan recommends lowering the seat as far as possible. Why? “It naturally projects your vision further up the road,” he explained. He also recommends having your legs in a position where they can brace themselves against the back of their seat.

Can Driving Contribute to Your Overall Wellness? Bentley Thinks So.
Can Driving Contribute to Your Overall Wellness? Bentley Thinks So.

The new Bentayga EWB is mindful of its passengers’ health

Buchan also offered recommendations as far as hand positions on the wheel — at 3 and 9, respectively — and where your hands should be relative to your shoulders. (Level with them.) It’s an informative look at small things you can do that can have a significant influence on your health behind the wheel.

More Like This

The 2023 Rimac Nevera in white. We drove and reviewed the electric hypercar from Croatia.
Croatia Is the New Italy: Driving the Record-Breaking Rimac Nevera
Self-driving cars
New California Law Regulates How Self-Driving Cars Are Advertised
Electric car
Norwegian EV Drivers Are Driving More Miles Than Their Combustion Vehicle Counterparts

Recommended

Suggested for you

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Pick 10 Physical Tasks You Want to Be Able to Do Until You Die

Keep Reading

A shot of Tu Lam's intricate back tattoos.

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
Mischa's hot dog with chili.

The Argument for NYC's New $29 Hot Dog Is Actually Quite Compelling
Tobias Menzies and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in "You Hurt My Feelings"

“You Hurt My Feelings” Is an Excellent Examination of Ego and Self-Esteem
a prosciutto pizza cooks on a charcoal grill

Making Pizza on the Grill Should Be Your New Memorial Day Tradition
A photo from the production of “Succession” in White Plains, N.Y., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Why This Easy-to-Forget Moment Explains All the Love for "Succession"
Leeds-Fulham game

Four Soccer Narratives to Keep An Eye On This Weekend
Best Buy Memorial Day Hero

The Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Has Massive Tech Deals
Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in "Asteroid City"

Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” Considers the Future by Looking to the Past
a collage of designer sunglasses on a city background

13 Designer Sunglasses That Are Worth the Splurge

Trending

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships