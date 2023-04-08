InsideHook
Health & Fitness | April 8, 2023 4:40 pm

Unlocking the Fitness Secrets of America’s Farmers

Lessons in fitness from South Dakota

Hay bales
Tired: kettlebells. Wired: hay bales.
Matthias Bein/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

The road to fitness isn’t easy, and sometimes it can take an unexpected route. One example: in the early days of the pandemic, the New York Times wrote about a group of formerly incarcerated people who had found a new purpose working as personal trainers. That’s not the only life experience that some enterprising minds have realized could translate well into finding routines to get other people in better shape.

Consider a field that involves a lot of heavy lifting, walking and time outdoors. Does working as a farmer have a direct condition to getting in shape? A recent article from Progressive Farmer chronicles the work being done by Amanda Nigg — founder of a South Dakota company called Farm Fit Training. As the article notes, her business focuses on clients working in farming and agriculture.

As she said to Progressive Farmer about the industry, “We’re working hard, but a lot of it is sitting.” Which begs the question: how does one rectify that?

As Progressive Farmer‘s article notes, Nigg’s focus has less to do with weight loss and more to do with achieving increased mobility and flexibility. There’s also an emphasis on stretching and exercise that people can do at home — one client quoted in the article mentioned that they don’t have an easily accessible gym in their vicinity.

Want to Live Longer? Stop Worrying About Weight Loss.
Want to Live Longer? Stop Worrying About Weight Loss.

Stressing about shedding pounds only leads to unwanted "weight cycling"

Whether or not you’re working in agriculture, Farm Fit Training’s website has a substantial amount of practical advice there — including a post about not getting overly focused on one’s weight as opposed to overall fitness. Your day might not involve lifting heavy equipment or bags of fertilizer, but the basics of treating your body well still apply.

More Like This

An athlete walking on a blue trrack.
How to Improve Your “Fitness Range”
A family walking through a field.
Add a “German Fitness Walk” to Your Weekend Routine
A bunch of cricket players stretching in the sun, from an aerial view.
This Chart Will Simplify Your “Recovery Fitness” Routine

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’

Keep Reading

Lead SurfX coach, J.D.

Follow Your Own “Endless Summer” With This Surfing Program in Costa Rica
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in "Air"

Is “Air” a Worthy Ben and Matt Reunion?
The Harvey Weinstein verdict, as drawn by Jane Rosenberg

America's Best Court Artist Prepared Her Whole Life for Trump
Christine Wiseman and her elevated takes on both a Pornstar Martini and a hotel bar in the new Moxy Williamsburg

How Christine Wiseman Is Transforming the Hotel Bar
Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

At Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, Old Town Gets a New Twist
a collage of the products on the week on a tan background

Hardshell Suitcases, Pizza Hut Hats and a Based Climbing Collab
A box kit from Nebula Genomics

Review: Nebula Genomics Offers Health Analysis Via Genetic Testing
Four trail running shoes on a grass background

The Best Trail Shoes for Off-Road Running
Virginia's Creeper Trail has some hidden food gems, if you're willing to make some pit stops.

This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise

Trending

The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Maui
This 35-Mile Virginia Trail Is a Secret Foodie Paradise
Should You Go Into Monk Mode for a Month?
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History