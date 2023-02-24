InsideHook
Finance | February 24, 2023 4:25 pm

Local Buy Nothing Groups Are Turning Contentious

This may be inevitable

navy blue Shopping bag
Even among consumerism's discontents, there is discontent.
Lucrezia Carnelos/Unsplash
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Many of us live in a world in which far too many things are disposable — or, to be more precise, are too easily disposed of. It’s one of the reasons that numerous local Buy Nothing groups have popped up around the country, letting people know where they can list items they no longer need that someone else might want. The end table that doesn’t quite fit in your living space might be perfect for someone else’s, and if it means that the piece of furniture stays out of a landfill, that’s so much the better.

Unfortunately, even people who agree on the importance of buying fewer things don’t always agree on everything else. That’s led WIRED and Curbed to each publish articles about schisms wracking local Buy Nothing organizations around the nation. Some of this could be from the concept’s growing pains. As Curbed’s article notes, the Buy Nothing Project arose from a 300-member Facebook group started by Washington State residents Rebecca Rockefeller and Liesl Clark a decade ago. Now, Buy Nothing-related Facebook groups have millions of members around the world — and it’s not hard to see how friction might develop over how different people interpret the core concept.

The two articles take different approaches to the conflict within the movement. WIRED zeroes in on the Buy Nothing Project attempting to break away from its roots in Facebook, while Curbed’s reporting centers around a probably inevitable conflict — as the Buy Nothing Project’s founders tried to refine what they’d created, some participants bristled at the changes they were making.

The Vermont Country Store Is the Humble Menswear Mecca You Never Knew You Needed
The Vermont Country Store Is the Humble Menswear Mecca You Never Knew You Needed

It's time to forgo modern retail in favor of old-fashioned general stores

Drama or no drama, there’s a lot to admire about the goals of the Buy Nothing Project. The clashes described in these articles may pass or they may lead to seismic changes; even so, it seems likely that there will always be somewhere for you to swap old clothing or furniture for something you need more.

More Like This

Pattern of crumpled one dollar bills lying against pink background
How to Take Advantage of the Dollar When Shopping Overseas 
Bill Maher
Bill Maher Made an Unexpected Case for the Shopping Mall
Duty free shopping ends in British airports
Duty Free Shopping Is Ending at British Airports

Recommended

Suggested for you

The World According to Steven Van Zandt
Stuff We Swear By: This Is the Best Espresso Machine for Small Spaces
Is Alabama Really Going to Allow Brandon Miller to Keep Playing Ball?
The Internet Wants to Know: Where Is Joel’s “The Last of Us” Episode 6 Coat From?
Meet the Man Who Rescues Hostages
What Exactly Is a Dry Orgasm?

Keep Reading

Adam Scott

Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
The elote at Casa Tulum in New York City.

How to Make This Addictive Street Food at Home
cocaine bear movie poster

“Cocaine Bear” Is All Excess, No High
Blundstone boots, Patagonia fleece vest and Vuori shorts, all on sale at REI

The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale
Three shirts from the J.Crew sale on a blue fabric background

J.Crew’s Current Sale Includes Shirts for Less Than $10
Three people drinking Spumante wine in Italy.

Seriously, Should You Be Drinking More Spumante?
Dinner from Branja

Remixed Israeli and Detroit-Style Pizza Top Miami’s Best New Restaurants
Chef Pablo Aguirre of Marriott Marquis Houston

A Chef’s Guide to Central American Food in Houston
Playuela Beach in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico's Underrated Hot Spot

Trending

The World According to Steven Van Zandt
Stuff We Swear By: This Is the Best Espresso Machine for Small Spaces
Is Alabama Really Going to Allow Brandon Miller to Keep Playing Ball?
The Internet Wants to Know: Where Is Joel’s “The Last of Us” Episode 6 Coat From?
Meet the Man Who Rescues Hostages