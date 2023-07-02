InsideHook
Crime | July 2, 2023 5:53 am

Auto Repairman Charged With Theft of Vintage Cars

Police found dozens of cars in a storage space

Auto garage
Sometimes, car repairs take a turn for the weird.
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

When you drop your car off for repairs, you generally expect to get it back afterwards. That’s something that should go without saying, and yet a recent case in Texas illustrates just what happens when such a basic principle of automotive repair goes terribly wrong. Did we mention that there are criminal charges involved, with the potential of more on the way?

As reported by Bryce Newberry of KPRC 2, Galveston County police arrested a man named Richard Finley last week after searching a storage space. Finley is, by trade, an auto repairman specializing in vintage cars — and, according to reports, plenty of car owners trusted him with their vehicles over the years. Things got a little more troubling when it came time to give the vehicles back to their owners — as apparently, this did not happen in every case.

One man named Trae told the station that he had taken his 1972 Camaro to Finley to have it repaired, a process that was supposed to take 12 weeks. Two years later, the repairs are still not complete. According to the report, other car owners had been unaware of their vehicles’ locations for months.

It’s Easy to Avoid the Way More and More Cars Are Being Stolen
It’s Easy to Avoid the Way More and More Cars Are Being Stolen

Hint: it involves your car's key fob

Jalopnik reports that the authorities found $2 million worth of cars and car parts at the facility. The storage space housed a total of 24 cars — the amount of which suggests that there are even more stories to be told about these repairs gone wrong.

More Like This

A row of cars, trucks and SUVs parked on a street in California
Why Was Catalytic Converter Theft Way Up in 2021?
Lock
Paintings in Colorado Art Theft Recovered After Hotel Room Search

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Drink Bourbon
Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Chinese Car-Making Is About to Take Over the World
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Wine Glasses, Tennis Shoes and an Anniversary Omega Seamaster
Teo Yoo and Greta Lee in "Past Lives"

“Past Lives” Is a Reminder of the Genius of Richard Linklater’s “Before” Trilogy
Jeremy Allen White as "Carmy" in "The Bear" writing on a box in a kitchen

30 Chicagoans Respond to the Most Unrealistic Moment From “The Bear”
Shohei Ohtani reacts after getting a hit.

Which MLB Team Is Going to Pay $500 Million for Shohei Ohtani?
Whiskey in a glass being held by man in suit

How to Drink Bourbon
a collage of sunglasses on a firework background

The Best Sunglasses Sales to Make Your Fourth of July Weekend Even Better
Bruce Springsteen performs during the last show of the 1985 'Born in the U.S.A. Tour'. in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Bob Riha Jr/WireImage)

30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July
Great Jones hot dish, Alex Mill pants and a Saloman sneaker on a red and blue background

8 On-Sale Items We’re Buying This Fourth of July Weekend
a collage items from the Alex Mill Sale on a grey background

The Alex Mill Sale Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity (For Your Closet)

Trending

How to Drink Bourbon
Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Chinese Car-Making Is About to Take Over the World