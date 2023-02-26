InsideHook
Books | February 26, 2023 3:30 pm

Roald Dahl-Style Posthumous Edits Are Coming to James Bond Novels

Something about this seems very familiar...

James Bond
A scene from "Dr. No."
MGM Studios/Courtesy of Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Earlier this year, news emerged from the U.K. that several of Roald Dahl’s children’s books were being reissued with certain language updated, cut or otherwise altered. (Dahl was infamously misanthropic and anti-Semitic.) This was the rare event that united readers across the political spectrum, nearly all of whom declared that it was a terrible idea. Eventually, Dahl’s publisher Puffin decided to compromise and offer both the edited versions and the original versions for sale. But now, there’s a new writer set for posthumous edits — Ian Fleming. Specifically, several of his James Bond novels.

This isn’t going to go well, is it?

As Variety reports, Ian Fleming Publications Ltd. worked with sensitivity readers to edit certain passages in several of Fleming’s James Bond novels. The new editions are being prepared for the 70th anniversary of the novel Casino Royale, as reported by The Telegraph.

The novels will also carry a disclaimer: “This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace. A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set.”

How Ian Fleming’s Wartime Espionage Shaped James Bond
How Ian Fleming’s Wartime Espionage Shaped James Bond

A look at the experiences that informed a spy novelist, including Operation Golden Eye

According to the article, the edits to one of the books — Live and Let Die — were made by Ian Fleming prior to his 1964 death. And there have been some instances of artists revisiting their work after years or decades. Still, there’s a big difference between an artist making these changes and an artist’s estate doing the same.

It’s not hard to see this playing out in a similar manner to the Dahl controversy: a lot of vitriol featured online, followed by an announcement that multiple versions of Fleming’s books will be made available. It would be a new spin on You Only Live Twice, that’s for sure.

More Like This

Three different Bond actors in suits.
The Best Outfit From Every Single James Bond Movie, Ranked
Timothy Dalton, smoking a cigarette is the most underrated James Bond of all time
James Bond Didn’t Deserve Timothy Dalton
A black and white photo of Sean Connery (James Bond) and Honor Blackman (Pussy Galore) promoting the film "Goldfinger" in 1964
“No Time to Die” Director Says Sean Connery’s James Bond Was “Basically” a Rapist

Recommended

Suggested for you

The World According to Steven Van Zandt
Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
J.Crew’s Current Sale Includes Shirts for Less Than $10
Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Woody Harrelson Is the Latest "SNL" Host to Deliver a Controversial Monologue
The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale

Keep Reading

Winter surfing

The Joys of Surfing in Winter
Woman with red nails looking at man on an online dating app on her mobile phone

Don’t Use These Terms in Your Dating Profile
cocaine bear movie poster

“Cocaine Bear” Is All Excess, No High
Blundstone boots, Patagonia fleece vest and Vuori shorts, all on sale at REI

The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale
Three shirts from the J.Crew sale on a blue fabric background

J.Crew’s Current Sale Includes Shirts for Less Than $10
Three people drinking Spumante wine in Italy.

Seriously, Should You Be Drinking More Spumante?
Adam Scott

Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
Dinner from Branja

Remixed Israeli and Detroit-Style Pizza Top Miami’s Best New Restaurants
Chef Pablo Aguirre of Marriott Marquis Houston

A Chef’s Guide to Central American Food in Houston

Trending

The World According to Steven Van Zandt
Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
J.Crew’s Current Sale Includes Shirts for Less Than $10
Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Woody Harrelson Is the Latest "SNL" Host to Deliver a Controversial Monologue