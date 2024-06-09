Culture

Argentine Yoga School Faces Cult Accusations Spanning Decades

It's an unsettling story that's played out over the years

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 9, 2024 6:14 pm
Rolling yoga mats
What happens when yoga and criminal accusations converge?
Getty Images

What makes someone take up yoga? The reasons are numerous, from physical fitness to seeking inner peace. Unfortunately, the latter process can, more broadly, lead to some bad decisions as well — like, say, joining a cult. And that begs the question of where the line between well-intentioned yoga studio and thoroughly detrimental cult can be found — and how to quantify it. Remember, people didn’t sign on with Nxivm because they thought it would be a brilliant idea to join a cult.

As for the line between normal organization and cult, it happens to be at the center of an ongoing legal battle surrounding the Buenos Aires Yoga School, a long-running organization in — you guessed it — Buenos Aires. As El País reported in 2022, authorities in Argenina arrested 18 people associated with the yoga studio, including founder Juan Percowicz.

According to the Argentine government, what billed itself as a yoga school was a cult — and what’s more, a cult that had been in operation for decades. (This is not the first time the authorities have investigated this operation.) “Cult members ran real estate agencies and law firms, complete with accountants, lawyers and notaries throughout the cult hierarchy,” the Federal Police’s Ricardo Juri told El País.

Writing at The New York Times, Ana Lankes has more details on the case, which includes accusations that the Buenos Aires Yoga School was operating a sex cult and was using prolonged sleep as a punishment to some members. The scope of the investigation was international, with the Times reporting that investigators from the U.S. were involved with the overall process.

Did a Cult Hide in Plain Sight for Several Decades in New York City?
Did a Cult Hide in Plain Sight for Several Decades in New York City?
 Alexander Stille, author of “The Sullivanians,” on secret histories, therapeutic turf wars and what makes something a cult

Several former members who spoke with the Times recounted similar experiences with Buenos Aires Yoga School: an initially warm period followed by increasingly controlling tendencies on the part of Percowicz. (The phrase “an immortal angel” shows up, which certainly has certain cult-like connotations.) It’s the latest chapter in a surprisingly long-lived case — and one that could be wider-ranging than it initially seems.

More Like This

"The Politics of Fear" cover
Why Do Conspiracy Theories Gain So Much Traction?
"Forager" book cover
A New Memoir Recounts Growing Up in a Cult and Learning to Love the Outdoors
Jonathan Ames
Jonathan Ames Has Gone Noir, And He’s Not Turning Back
Bill Maher
Bill Maher Talks Cults, Trump and Policing on 2020’s Last “Real Time”

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Moonshine bust, group poses with confiscated illegal liquor outside Johnson County Courthouse, 1951. Mason jars were used -- but our writer thinks the modern-day use of Mason jars is overrated.
Seriously, Can We Retire the Mason Jar as a Cocktail Glass?
A photo of Zendaya posing in her On gear. The sportswear brand On just signed the "Challengers" actress to a multi-year partnership.
On Just Signed Zendaya. Here’s Why the Match Makes Sense.
A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
Dying beer styles
These Craft Beer Styles Are Dying. Can They Be Saved?
Three of the best watches of May 2023, including timepieces from Hamilton, Rado and Naoya Hida
The Best Watches of May 2024
closet constructor
Closet Constructor: How to Pull Off a One-Outfit Vacation

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Rolling yoga mats

Argentine Yoga School Faces Cult Accusations Spanning Decades

Kylian Mbappé

After Kylian Mbappé's Exit, Ligue 1 Has a Broadcast Rights Dilemma

Bryce Harper

Will We See Bryce Harper at the 2028 Olympics?

Bill Maher discussed prison

This Week’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” Had Mixed Messages on Mental Health

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco