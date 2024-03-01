13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

What does your weekend look like? If you’re not exactly sure what your next move should be, don’t worry — we have a few suggestions for you, ranging from enticing tasting menus to a distillery’s unexpected tour of the city’s record shops. Whether you’re looking to decompress at a museum or watch guitar heroics on stage, odds are good we have something to brighten your weekend on this rundown of notable NYC happenings.

Friday, March 1

Whether you’re a bibliophile or a history buff — not that the two are mutually exclusive — the Morgan Library remains one of NYC’s best places to feel the sweep of history coupled with a certain coziness. The library is currently hosting Seen Together, an exhibit focusing on recent additions to the museum’s photography collection. There’s a particular emphasis on portraits of notable artists, including Yayoi Kusama, Jack Kerouac and Marcel Duchamp. Admission is $25.

Mesiba Moxy Hotels

Television host, chef and cookbook author Eden Grinshpan will be in town this weekend for a collaboration with Chef Eli Buli of the Brooklyn eatery Mesiba; it’s the first in what will become a regular series of Shabbat dinners. Tickets for the meal are $125, which includes a welcome cocktail.

Mary Timony’s been making essential music for decades now — beginning with the post-punk band Autoclave and continuing through her work in Helium, Wild Flag and Ex Hex. She’s also made a few forays into solo material, including the recently-released Untame the Tiger. She’ll be at Bowery Ballroom on Friday night with openers Birthday Girl DC. Tickets are $30.75.

We’ve written about the Dublin-based distillery Roe & Co before, and this weekend they’ll be in NYC to kick off their Roe & Co Listening Sessions with stops at Brooklyn Record Exchange (Friday and Sunday) and Superior Elevation Records (Saturday). Admission is free and includes both cocktail samples and live music.

Hosted by comedian Chris Gethard, this event brings together a lot of very funny people and raises money for a good cause — namely, getting more mental health professionals to schools. The March 1 edition of the event features Joe Pera, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Kenice Mobley and Kate Nichols. Tickets start at $25.35.

Few films bring together a director, a star and a subject quite like Bronson. No, it’s not a biopic of the Death Wish star; instead, it’s a singular take on one of Britain’s most notorious prisoners. It stars Tom Hardy, is directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and is one of the most gloriously unhinged films you’re likely to see. (Hint: clown makeup plays a part.) It’ll be playing at Metrograph on Friday night; tickets are $17.

Saturday, March 2

As we get deeper into the year, the allure of the open road becomes harder to resist. All of which makes this event from Jersey City Brew Club that much more enticing — a day trip to check out several craft breweries in the Constitution State. The tour will stop at Two Roads and Area Two, Spacecat and Captain Lawrence Brewing; tickets are $45.

Overlooking Union Square, Barnes & Noble’s flagship New York location has been home to some high-profile events over the years. This weekend, it’ll be the site of several, with a host of writers there to sign books and engage in panel discussions. That’ll include an appearance from horror great Paul Tremblay on Sunday afternoon. A wide variety of admission options are available.

As part of BAM’s ongoing retrospective of paranoid thrillers, they’ll be showing films both widely-known and more obscure. This includes Cutter’s Way — featuring Jeff Bridges, John Heard and Lisa Eichhorn — a film that The Observer called “a minor masterpiece.” Tickets are $16.

Do you enjoy the music of Sufjan Stevens but occasionally wish there was a bit more modern dance present? Beginning on Saturday and running through March 26, the Park Avenue Armory will host Illinoise, a combination of dance and drama that turns Sufjan Stevens’s 2005 album Come on Feel the Illinoise into an expansive theatrical work. There may be standby tickets released on Saturday, but tickets for later performances are still available.

Good news for the Brooklyn Nets — they recently won their first game under interim head coach Kevin Ollie. Will they be able to build on that on Saturday against Atlanta? One point in their favor: the Hawks will be without an injured Trae Young. Tickets start at $38.

Recent years have seen something of a resurgence of high-concept magic in and around New York City — and on Saturday night, Lower East Side bookstore P & T Knitwear will host the man known as The Rubin (“Performer of magic tricks/ Inventor of sculptural illusions,” per his Instagram bio) for what looks to be a mind-expanding evening. Tickets are $17.85.

Sunday, March 3

John Zorn’s long career as a musician and composer encompasses everything from blistering jazz to haunting chamber music. On Sunday evening, he’ll be at Roulette with a group that includes John Medeski, Brian Marsella, Matt Hollenberg and Kenny Grohowski and draws inspiration from magical traditions and the occult. Advance tickets are $30.

Pasta Tarot Red Sauce Nights The Standard

Looking Ahead

On March 5, The Standard will debut a new dinner series known as Red Sauce Nights in collaboration with The Pasta Tarot. Attendees can expect multiple courses, tarot readings and (a la carte) Martinis. The meal itself will cost $65.

If your tastes in food and drink include both red meat and rum, this tasting menu pairing three courses (plus dessert) from Columbus Circle’s Porter House Bar and Grill with different spirits from Diplomatico may well be the ideal way to spend an evening. It’s all happening on March 6; admission is $185.