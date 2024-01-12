13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

As we careen headlong into the month of January, you might expect the pace and variety of events to ramp up — and, wouldn’t you know it, that’s precisely what’s happening. This weekend in New York City has something for nearly everyone, whether you’re hoping to see a favorite comedian or hear the past and present of jazz collide. Here are 13 events and exhibits worth braving the cold for.

Friday, January 12

The fact that Jerry Seinfeld, star of Bee Movie, is appearing at the Beacon Theatre could be grounds for some of the worst puns ever made. That’s not the route we’re taking here; odds are pretty good that if you’re reading this, you know what to expect when it comes to Seinfeld’s work. This continues his long-running residency at the Beacon, with two sets each night on Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $137.65.

What did celebrity mean more than a century ago? Writer and artist Max Beerbohm, whose career spanned the late 19th century to the middle of the 20th, reckoned with questions of celebrity and public images in an eminently satirical way, and this exhibit at the NYPL’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Building’s Wachenheim Gallery (that runs through the month’s end) collects his work in this vein. Admission is free. Side note: Beerbohm’s essay collection, The Prince of Minor Writers, is also terrific reading.

If you have a penchant for notable architecture — or are just curious about how things work on a grand scale — the American Institute of Architects New York’s tours of notable buildings around the city are well worth your time. This event explores the inner workings of the New York College of Technology’s Health Science Complex in Brooklyn. Admission is $5 for AIA members and $10 for the general public.

What’s better than a delicious cheese or a sublime glass of wine? The answer, it turns out, is a combination of both, chosen to accentuate one another’s best qualities. This event, located at the Murray’s Cheese location on Bleecker Street, offers attendees a number of delicious wines and cheeses from Italy, France and Switzerland. Tickets are $108.65.

Tadeusz Słobodzianek’s play Our Class takes attendees back into the history of 20th century Poland to explore the genesis and aftermath of a horrific event. Writing about a 2009 production, The Guardian’s Michael Billington noted that “[t]he story is horrifying and superbly plotted by Słobodzianek.” Tickets for the January 12 performance start at $119, and this production runs through February 4.

Saturday, January 13

It might be that you’re interested in the history of the actual Gilded Age, or you’ve been binge-watching the show Gilded Age. Regardless, there’s plenty of notable architecture dating from that period throughout New York City, and this tour features some underrated gems that hearken back to a memorable period in the city’s history. Tickets start at $29.

Last October, Jerry Saltz called B Side, a collection of painter Henry Taylor’s work, “the best show of 2023.” If you haven’t had a chance to see it yet, you still have a few weeks — and on Saturday afternoon, multiple tours will offer insights into Taylor’s aesthetics and art. B Side itself is up through January 28. The tours are free with museum admission, which is $30 for adults.

A whiskey flight at Great Jones Distilling Co. Will Engleman

Sunday, January 14

When it opened, Great Jones Distillery held the distinction of being Manhattan’s first such establishment since Prohibition. On Sunday evening, the distillery is holding an event that includes a tour of the facilities and a tasting featuring three whiskeys, one applejack and a host of small bites selected to pair nicely with the spirits in question. Admission is $55.

There are enough notable events happening as part of this year’s Winter Jazzfest to fill this entire article. This Sunday event pays tribute to the East, a now-shuttered venue that featured performances from numerous jazz greats from the 1960s through the 1980s. The lineup for this concert is absurdly good and includes Shabaka, Elucid and Irreversible Entanglements members Moor Mother and Luke Stewart, among many others. Advance tickets are $55.

As of this writing, the New York Rangers sit atop the NHL’s Metropolitan Division, with Artemi Panarin in particular having a banner season to date. They’ll take on the Washington Capitals — who are not having quite as good a season — on Sunday afternoon at MSG, the day after the two face off in Washington. Tickets start at $204.

Jerry Seinfeld isn’t the only comedian with a Beacon Theatre residency this year; John Oliver and Seth Meyers, both known for their stand-up work and their hosting abilities, are also continuing their residency into the current year. Tickets are available on the secondary market, starting at (as of this writing) $166.

Sometimes it’s good to listen to an indie pop band with a timeless sound and a penchant for earworms. Cue the Ridgewood, Queens group Jeanines, who fit that bill to a T. Writing of their 2022 album Don’t Wait for a Sign, Under the Radar noted, “The genre hadn’t sounded this refreshed and frankly, punchy and catchy, in many years.” They’ll be joined on this bill by Wes Ambien and Blair Howerton. Tickets are $12.

There’s no place in New York City quite like Roosevelt Island, which blends a small-town feel with stunning views of Manhattan, Queens and the East River. If you’ve ever wanted to explore the island, this walking tour might be the ideal way to do it. Admission is free.

Looking Ahead

The 2024 edition of NYC Restaurant Week will kick off on January 16th. It’s well worth checking out the list of participating restaurants — and it’s a great time to expand your culinary horizons and try somewhere new or revisit an old favorite. With hundreds of establishments participating, you’ll have no shortage of options.