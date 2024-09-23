Scientists Confident They Could Destroy a Meteor From Earth

Culture

Scientists Are Confident That They Could Destroy a Meteor Threatening Earth

No, it's not the plot of a science fiction film

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 23, 2024 5:11 pm
Meteors approaching Earth
Ever worry about meteors hitting Earth?
Getty Images

It’s become a ubiquitous feature in science fiction films: life as we know it is threatened by a meteor or asteroid on a collision course with planet Earth. Movies as tonally diverse as Armageddon, Don’t Look Up and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World have all positioned planet-killing asteroids at the centers of their respective plots; while it’s not very likely that one will end human life, it’s always good to be prepared.

What does that preparedness look like? Evidently it involves scientists simulating ways to destroy a meteor by launching some sort of explosive at it. As Nature‘s Jonathan O’Callaghan reported, a group of scientists led by Sandia National Laboratories’ Nathan Moore designed an experiment to replicate the effects of setting off a nuclear bomb in close proximity to an asteroid.

The experiment that Moore and his colleagues carried out isn’t the first time scientists have explored the effects of such an explosion on asteroids in space. O’Callaghan notes that it is notable for focusing on a different aspect of a nuclear explosion in space: namely, the release of X-rays, which could have a substantial effect on an asteroid’s trajectory. In the case of this experiment, the X-rays destroyed parts of the surface of simulated asteroids, which sent them in new directions.

Researchers Unearth One of the Biggest Meteorites Ever Discovered In Antarctica
Researchers Unearth One of the Biggest Meteorites Ever Discovered In Antarctica
 It wasn’t the only meteorite they found on the trip

Moore and his colleagues described their findings in a paper published by the journal Nature Physics. There, they conclude that this method would work on “asteroids up to a diameter of (4 ± 1) km,” and that this represents “a viable way to prepare for future planetary defence missions.” Hopefully there won’t be an occasion to need this outside of a lab — but it’s good to feel secure.

More Like This

Skyline Drive at Shenandoah National Park starry sky
The Best Places to See the Stars and Meteors Near DC
Meteorite
Turns Out There’s a Growing Art Market for Meteorites
Novo Mesto
Dash Camera Footage Helps Scientists Find Meteors in Slovenia
Massive Meteor Explosion Detected By NASA
Massive Meteor Explosion Detected By NASA

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Menswear brands to know
Five Under-the-Radar Menswear Brands To Know Before They Blow Up
Two sandwiches made with toasted sourdough bread and filled with melted cheese and mushrooms sauteed with garlic
How to Make the Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz in blue, black and light and dark brown
Hamilton Is Offering New Versions of One of Its Best Watches
Bill Maher
Bill Maher and Guests Got Environmental On a New “Real Time”
From Fernet-Branca to Yeti, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Yeti Shot Glasses, Rimowa Bags and Fernet-Branca

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Meteors approaching Earth

Scientists Confident They Could Destroy a Meteor From Earth

Jony Ive with iPad

iPhone Designer Jony Ive Working on a Secret Project With OpenAI

Bill Maher

Bill Maher and Guests Got Environmental On a New “Real Time”

NFL logo

Netflix's NFL Ambitions Could Go Beyond Games

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

From Fernet-Branca to Yeti, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Yeti Shot Glasses, Rimowa Bags and Fernet-Branca

Menswear brands to know

Five Under-the-Radar Menswear Brands To Know Before They Blow Up

Michael Ian Black Is Just Trying to Figure It Out

Can a Comic and Social Media Crusader Make It on CNN?

A rendering of SHA Wellness island

An Entire Man-Made Island Dedicated to Wellness Is Coming to the UAE