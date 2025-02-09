Two-Legged Robots Are Getting Better at Running

Let’s say you’re out for a jog one day and a runner unexpectedly passes you. What’s unexpected about this scenario is that the runner in question isn’t human at all, but is instead a robot of the two-legged variety. A scene that might have been the stuff of science fiction not that long ago is getting closer to being science fact — with all of the potential for dystopian narratives that comes along with it.



Late last month, robotics company Unitree provided an update on their engineering in the form of a short video showcasing their two-legged robots sauntering down a boardwalk, making their way across uneven terrain and catching up with a human jogger.

As Live Science’s Peter Ray Allison pointed out, there are a few caveats to the robots’ performance — notably that all of the clips are shown in media res, without a sense of how long the robots took to achieve these admittedly impressive feats. Unitree’s website touts a number of features on this model — the G1 — including both LIDAR and a camera capable of understanding depth.

Unitree also added some disclaimers to the tech specifications cautioning prospective users about running afoul of its robots. “The humanoid robot has a complex structure and extremely powerful power,” the company writes — and asks users to “keep a sufficient safe distance” between themselves and the robots. But if you are interested in a robot companion for your daily jog, the G1 starts at $16,000.