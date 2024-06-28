Culture

Scientists Just Made a Smiling Robot With Skin

Be very afraid

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 28, 2024 2:33 pm
Skin robot
We now live in a world where "robots with skin" is a thing.
University of Tokyo

There’s a whole subgenre of science fiction that asks an unnerving question: at what point will humanity create robots that are indistinguishable from us? Movies and television shows like Ex Machina and Battlestar Galactica have asked this question in very different ways, many of them unnerving, and now we’ve come one step closer to science fiction being science fact. Or, to phrase it more concisely: robots have skin now.

A group of scientists recently published a paper in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science detailing their efforts to replicate the look and behavior of human skin in the context of robots. The study’s authors wrote about being “inspired by the structure of skin ligaments” and how this technology could “potentially [contribute] to advancements in biohybrid robotics.”

One of the study’s authors, Shoji Takeuchi, also heads the Biohybrid Systems Laboratory at the University of Tokyo. In a statement, he detailed the genesis of this new technology, which arose after being frustrated by the “skin” on a previous robotic effort.

“By mimicking human skin-ligament structures and by using specially made V-shaped perforations in solid materials, we found a way to bind skin to complex structures,” Takeuchi explained. “The natural flexibility of the skin and the strong method of adhesion mean the skin can move with the mechanical components of the robot without tearing or peeling away.”

This resulted in the artificial skin being able to smile when the team tested it. Takeuchi expressed confidence that this technology could also lead to other breakthroughs, including giving robots the capacity for self-healing along similar lines as the way human skin can heal itself.

Bring on MLB’s Robot Umpires Already
Bring on MLB’s Robot Umpires Already
 MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said robot home plate umpires are unlikely for 2025

Unfortunately, the paper does not indicate whether or not the scientists were inspired by Lou Reed’s video for the song “No Money Down,” which featured a robotic Reed doppelganger tearing the skin from its face. There has to be some overlap somewhere between biohybrid studies and Lou Reed studies — right?

More Like This

Police robots
Lethal Police Robots Might Be Coming to San Francisco
An illustration of astronauts on a new planet. Will human astronauts continue to explore space as robots get more sophisticated?
What’s Lost When Robots Replace Astronauts
Cassie the robot
Robots Are Setting 100-Meter Dash Records Now
Penguins
How Do You Keep an Eye on Penguins Without Disturbing Them? Robots.

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.
22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour
Pocket watch on dark background
A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
Plane landing at Stewart Airport
New York's Most Underrated Airport Is About to Get a Lot More Private Jets

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Skin robot

Scientists Just Made a Smiling Robot

The Bear season 3

This Is the Olive Oil Carmy Uses on Season 3 of “The Bear”

Bronny excelled at the NBA Draft Combine earlier this year

Second Rounds and Second Chances: the Fate of Bronny James

Belichick (left) onstage at Netflix's "GROAT" last month

Gronk on Belichick: “He’s All Caught Up With the Girls”

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours