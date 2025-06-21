Recovery Efforts Retrieve Submerged Superyacht

The wreckage of a massive yacht that sank last year, killing seven people on board, has emerged from the waters off the coast of Sicily. In 2024, the Bayesian sank when a storm struck the region, leading to the deaths of several people on board, including owner Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah. Last month, a diver working on recovery efforts was also killed during salvage operations.



This week, those recovery efforts resulted in the raising of the Bayesian. The Guardian‘s Lorenzo Tondo has more details on the successful efforts, which took place under the supervision of TMC Marine. The process has been a gradual one, which involved removing the superyacht’s mast and gradually raising the wreckage of the ship from a depth of 165 feet over the course of three days.



The next step, TMC Marine told The Guardian, will involve transporting the wreckage of the yacht to Termini Imerese, where the process of determining what caused the vessel to sink will continue. Law enforcement in Italy are also investigating several crew members, including its captain, to see if they bear any legal responsibility.

In May, a preliminary investigation into the crash pointed to extreme wind as the likely cause of the yacht’s sinking. Writing at The New York Times, Jeffrey Gettleman and James Glanz described the events that followed as “a fast-moving catastrophe.”



“Once the yacht had heeled beyond an angle of 70 degrees, the situation was irrecoverable,” Captain Andrew Moll of the Marine Accident Investigation Branch told the Times.