Culture

Part of Canada Is Changing its Approach to Daylight Saving Time

Change is coming to British Columbia

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 9, 2026 1:49 am EDT
Aerial image of the city of Vancouver
Springing forward and falling back? Not in British Columbia.
Matt Wang/Unsplash

There are hotly-debated subjects that are much more contentious and controversial; still, it’s hard to underestimate just how much has been written about the pros and cons of daylight saving time. For many people, it was a fact of life: you’d get an extra hour one day in the fall and lose one at some point in the late winter or early spring, often creating a general sense of confusion. For residents of British Columbia, however, that biannual ritual is on its way out.

As NPR’s Rhitu Chatterjee reports, British Columbia has opted to stay on daylight saving time permanently; this autumn, there will be no falling back across the province. British Columbian premier David Eby told NPR that “having an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day, whether it’s the winter or the summer, makes a big difference for people.” Eby also cited British Columbia’s presence at the “very western edge of the time zone” as being another factor in the decision.

There has been a lot written about the effects that daylight saving time has on the human body. In a 2024 article for Vox, Allie Volpe chronicled the different ways that changing time can have an adverse effect on a number of people, including the very young and the very old, as well as some pets. At the time, Vanderbilt University’s Beth Malow also argued that standard time is, overall, the healthier choice.

“If you want people to have natural light, you want them to have more light in the morning and that’s what standard time does,” Malow told Vox.

How to Use Daylight Savings Time to Get Into Shape This Spring
How to Use Daylight Savings Time to Get Into Shape This Spring
 People love to hate the old ritual. But it’s coming at a perfect time this year.

Daylight saving time does have its advocates, however. In 2024, University of Washington biologist Laura Prugh went into greater detail about the physical and environmental effects of standard time when it comes to vehicular collisions with deer. “[Y]ear-round standard time would cause 100 more deaths, 6,000 more injuries and at least $3.5 billion in costs every year through increased deer-vehicle collisions alone,” she wrote. Will British Columbia serve as a test case for the rest of Canada — and the hemisphere? Stay tuned.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

daylight saving time
The 100-Year History of Daylight Saving Time
The Clock Seems to Be Ticking on Daylight Saving Time
The Clock Seems to Be Ticking on Daylight Saving Time
A man sitting in a wooden sauna, seen through the window.
7 Daily Habits That Can Slow Your Cellular Aging
A man cutting leeks in his garden.
7 Strategies for Improving Your “Mind-Microbiome Connection”

Culture

Recommended

Suggested for you

Yellowstone Recollection Series, in a bottle and poured in a glass
It’s Only March, and This Might Be 2026’s Best Bourbon
Carlos Alcaraz performing a modified plank, a move that can help with your posture alignment
Are You in Alignment? How to Unlock Pain-Free Movement.
A collage of a bathroom
Take It From a Woman: Your Bathroom Is a Dealbreaker. Here’s How to Fix It.
Bill Maher reflected on the president's angry posts about him
This Week Brought a Very Meta “Real Time With Bill Maher”
memento mori estate door in hillside
One of Napa’s Most Exclusive Wineries Could Soon Be Open to the Public
You're gonna want to check these out.
Products of the Week: Cast Iron, Runners and New MacBooks

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Aerial image of the city of Vancouver

Part of Canada Is Changing its Approach to Daylight Saving Time

Ryan Gosling in a sweatband on "SNL"

Ryan Gosling and "SNL" Shared a Cosmic Horror Pharmaceutical Ad

Cooked bacon

The UK's Taste in Bacon is Changing

Bill Maher reflected on the president's angry posts about him

This Week Brought a Very Meta “Real Time With Bill Maher”

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?