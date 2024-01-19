13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

New York City just had its first significant snowfall in almost two years, but the winter weather shouldn’t keep you indoors this weekend. Currently on tap across the five boroughs is an enticing mix of cultural events, trips into history and delicious food. We highlight 13 happenings in our NYC weekend guide to make your next three days better.

Friday, January 19

Breakfast tacos combine two of the best things in the world — namely, tacos and breakfast. The work being done by chef Jorge Aguilar at Border Town has gotten enthusiastic write-ups from the likes of Eater, and the pop-up shop is serving food Thursdays through Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until they’re out. (The pop-up moves to Commune on Sundays.) Their Instagram is well-worth checking out, though it might also leave you ravenously hungry.

Depending on your date, spending a weekend evening at The Metropolitan Museum of Art could be grounds for a great conversation after the fact. Friday and Saturday night, The Met will host a series of programs, including performances by a string trio and tours of the museum’s research library. It’s free with museum admission; if you’re a New York resident, that admission is whatever you’d like it to be.

When it debuted in Galway in 2021, The Guardian’s Helen Meany hailed Volcano’s blend of visceral movement and existential unrest: “Think Sartre, Beckett or Enda Walsh, with more choreography.” Now it’s on stage in DUMBO as part of this year’s Under the Radar Festival, and if you’re looking to experience the uncanny, this is the place to do it. Performances are sold out, but $20 rush tickets are available on the day of performance. A limited number of tickets are also available to Under the Radar subscribers.

Kevin Drew first came to the attention of many listeners through his work as a member of Broken Social Scene. Drew’s latest album is called Aging, and he cited the likes of Low and Morphine as inspirations for its songs. He’ll be at Public Records Friday and Saturday; tickets start at $35.44.

What’s better than a classical concert held underground? A classical concert held underground by candlelight. It’s part of an ongoing installation below Rockefeller Center, which will be holding Friday concerts all winter long. Tickets for the January 19 show are $35.00.

Saturday, January 20

Holiday markets aren’t the only places to get outdoor shopping done during the colder months. A weekend-long event in the Brooklyn Museum’s glass pavilion will feature a number of local vendors and craftspeople, and it’s set to be a monthly occurrence all winter long. Maybe you’ll find the perfect gift or something tasty to snack on.

Do you enjoy hearkening back to the days of nautical exploration? Do you also enjoy reading up on the latest space travel technology? If so, you’re likely the target audience for this program at the Seaport Museum, which connects the dots between the ways old-timey sailors navigated the ocean and how today’s explorers journey into orbit and beyond. The event is free, but registering in advance is encouraged.

We’re still a ways away from March Madness, but the NCAA basketball season remains in full swing. If you’ve been curious to see how St. John’s looks under Rick Pitino, watching this Big East clash against Marquette might be the perfect way to spend your Saturday afternoon. Tickets start at $58.15.

Aging booze of all varieties can bring out interesting qualities in it — and wouldn’t you know it, sake is no different. This tasting at Brooklyn’s Bin Bin Sake offers attendees four pours of aged sake, along with a small bite. If you’d like to expand your drinking horizons, this could be the ideal place to do it. Tickets are $49.87.

Last summer saw the release of a deluxe reissue of the Dream Syndicate’s 1982 debut The Days of Wine and Roses, which is every bit as good as you’ve heard. One on song, the group could evoke psychedelic introspection; on another, they might shift gears into a punk barnburner. On this stop in Manhattan, they’ll be joined by Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill; tickets are $36.99.

Sunday, January 21

Waking up early on the weekend isn’t for everyone, but getting a glimpse of a quieter side of the city can be worth it. There are also certain activities that the early morning is well-suited to — like birding through the striking landscapes of Green-Wood Cemetery. It’ll take place before the space opens to the public, making for a truly singular experience. Admission is $20 or $15 for members.

Originally slated to take place last fall, this event sees SNL’s Chloe Fineman host a variety show with a title that’s near and dear to her heart: WIGS! (Fineman, for the uninitiated, owns an absurd number of the hairpieces in question.) Fineman will be joined by a number of guests for the event, and it’s worth noting that the rescheduled date falls a day after the first new SNL episode of 2024. Tickets are available on Stubhub from $35.

There’s something appealing about venturing back into the past to bring a weekend to a close. This event features a host of chamber music compositions performed in Brooklyn’s historic Old First Reformed Church. (The same organization is holding a similar concert one day earlier elsewhere in the borough.) Tickets are $33.85.

Looking Ahead

If you’ve been meaning to make it to Broadway, Broadway Week — running through February 4 — is a good way to do so. The promotion includes two-for-one tickets on a host of productions, including the highly-recommended musical Kimberly Akimbo, along with Sweeney Todd, Purlie Victorious and more.

NYC Restaurant Week isn’t the only event going on right now for those looking to expand their culinary horizons. A selection of 16 restaurants located on Grand Street in Brooklyn are taking part in this promotion from January 22 through February 4; that translates into prix-fixe meals for prices between $20 and $35. And given that the breadth of cooking on display encompasses Korean fried chicken (Mad for Chicken), Salvadorian (Bahia) and Italian (Ammazzacaffè), it’s hard to beat the combination of notable food and a relatively compact space.

Beginning on January 25, Mohegan Sun will host the latest incarnation of their annual wine and food festival. It’s worth pointing out that the boozier elements of the festival don’t stop at wine; whiskey and sake tastings are also on tap. Guests include a who’s-who of the food world (Michael Symon, Todd English, Martha Stewart) and some more recent players in the spirits game (Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul).