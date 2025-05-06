Culture

Crypto Kidnappings Are Getting a Higher Profile

It's led to some tense moments

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 6, 2025 9:35 am EDT
Cryptocurrency on a laptop
Would-be kidnappers have their eye on crypto enthusiasts.
Getty Images

Seven years ago, a kidnapping in South Africa made headlines for one particular demand: the kidnappers in question asked to be paid in cryptocurrency. Nowadays, the headlines surrounding crypto-related kidnappings are a little different; instead of criminals looking to get their ransoms in cryptocurrency, kidnappers are going right to the source.

The Associated Press’s John Leicester recounted the unsettling account of a man held hostage who lost a finger in the process. (Thankfully, he was rescued before he could be further harmed.) Leicester described the abducted man as “the father of a wealthy cryptocurrency entrepreneur.” Unfortunately, it sounds like this is becoming increasingly commonplace; the article references another high-profile crypto-related kidnapping that took place earlier this year.

That case involved the kidnapping of David Balland and his wife from their Paris home. Balland founded the crypto company Ledger; as Fortune reported, law enforcement took 10 people related to the case into custody.

After a Crypto Hedge Fund Collapsed, Its Founders Vacationed in Bali
After a Crypto Hedge Fund Collapsed, Its Founders Vacationed in Bali
 That’s certainly one way to react

Unsurprisingly, potential targets for similarly-minded kidnappers have begun taking steps to protect themselves. In February, WIRED‘s Joel Khalili reported that a growing number of crypto executives were looking into ways to protect themselves, including hiring bodyguards, following Balland’s abduction.

As Khalili pointed out, the very nature of cryptocurrency makes its holders “more exposed to violent extortion than the typical executive.” In other words, the very technology that makes cryptocurrency relatively private might also spur would-be kidnappers to a series of unsettling acts. It might not be the most paradoxical element of cryptocurrency, but it’s up there.

More Like This

Tracers in the Dark cover
Journalist Andy Greenberg on His New Book “Tracers In the Dark,” Crypto Crime and the Fall of FTX
Watches
Now the Crypto Crash Is Affecting the Luxury Watch Market
Binance logo
Crypto Exchange Binance Charged With Multiple SEC Violations
Hacker station
How a Popular NFT Video Game Laid the Groundwork for a Crypto Heist

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man in business attire napping on a bench during the afternoon, symbolizing midday fatigue or energy slump at work.
How to Power Through the Afternoon Slump
From Bose to Red Wing, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Runners, Earbuds and Scotch
Egyptian bodybuilder Antoine Boulos, British bodybuilder Reuben Martin, and South African bodybuilder Jannie Graaff, competitors during the pre-judging for the Mr Universe contest, at the Royal Hotel in Woburn Place in the Bloomsburt district of London, England, 16th September 1960.
Take It From a Woman: We Don’t Care About Your Muscle Definition
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Suits to Sofas: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A Timex worn by watch writer Oren Hartov's father during military service in the 1970s, shown next to a reissue of a similar watch from Timex and Bespoke Post in 2025
Timex Reissued the Same Watch My Dad Wore in the Army
American Airlines Flagship Suite
American Airlines Is Debuting New Flagship Suites Next Month

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Cryptocurrency on a laptop

Crypto Kidnappings Are Getting a Higher Profile

Laptop with cameras

"Cheating" App Founder Raises $5.3 Million

Burnt cactus after fires

How Badly Did the LA Wildfires Affect the Local Soil?

Spy camera

Extradition Case Could Shed Light on Corporate Espionage

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Michael Cera finally finds his way into a Wes Anderson movie, and that's just the start.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for May 2025

Dez Duron, who plays Gil Brentley in "Maybe Happy Ending." We interviewed the singer, actor and songwriter about his career so far, and what comes next.

Meet Dez Duron, Successor to Sinatra, Tormé and Bublé

Skims sale

Fellas, It’s Time to Check Out the Skims Sale

These are the best SPF moisturizers

The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty