Culture

What Burlesque’s History Can Tell Us About Its Future

Like every art form, it's evolved over time

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 6, 2024 6:47 pm
Sewing burlesque costume
Entertainer Anne Martinez uses tweezers to attach a rhinestone to a Saint Showgirl Midsummer Night's Dream creation at her home .
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If you’re of a certain age, you might have noticed that the 21st century has seen something of an uptick in the prominence of burlesque. (This includes the 2010 film of the same name, which seems to be a cult classic in waiting these days.) What may have once seemed either risqué or archaic has become a more settled part of the entertainment landscape — with big names and power rankings like any other artistic community. Burlesque even made its way to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Is there anything we can learn from the long history of burlesque to tell us about where it might head next? That’s one of the questions Betsy Golden Kellem explored in an article for JSTOR Daily. Kellum writes that this art form has “a lot to say about sex, gender, queerness, performance, desire, and sex work” — and makes the case that burlesque has managed to do that since its origins in the first half of the 19th century.

Kellum points to a number of academic studies of burlesque to help define both what it is and what it’s not. Kellum addresses the borderline-satirical elements of burlesque here, noting that it “uses norms of beauty and sexuality as playgrounds.” It stands to reason, then, that as the nature of what is considered beautiful changes, so too will burlesque — which also helps to explain its continued appeal.

At an Exclusive Burlesque Salon, Glamour Still Exists in New York
At an Exclusive Burlesque Salon, Glamour Still Exists in New York
 Tansy’s Polite Society is an adventure in artistry and intimacy

In a 2021 interview, Dita Von Teese made an impassioned case for contemporary burlesque. “What is it about burlesque that is so relevant in this era? Why I’m so glad that I’m a burlesque star in this era and not the 1940s, when it was all underneath the male gaze and it was just simply a girly show,” she told The Creative Independent. “I just really want people to understand it more.” It certainly feels like a form of creative expression that’s here to stay.

More Like This

women in red dress and red feather boa behind her
The 5 Best Places to See Burlesque in Chicago 
Hotel Figueroa
Dinner and Burlesque Art: A Downtown LA Date to Remember
The New York Mets logo.
A Dance Team Is Just What the Mets Need
road trip in mexico
A Cross-Country Road Trip, From the Yucatán Peninsula to Mexico City

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Allen St's iconic "Greetings from Chinatown" mural
Where to Eat in NYC’s Original Chinatown
Pierce Brosnan and Famke Janssen in the James Bond movie "GoldenEye"
How to Have Great Orgasms Again
A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands
Whiskey Roundup July 2024
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This July

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Edgar Allan Poe's grave

Edgar Allan Poe's Most Valuable Book Isn't What You Might Expect

Sewing burlesque costume

What Burlesque's History Can Tell Us About Its Future

Cosmic ADU

Does the Future of ADUs Involve Solar Power?

Bruce Springsteen performs during the last show of the 1985 'Born in the U.S.A. Tour'. in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Bob Riha Jr/WireImage)

30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours