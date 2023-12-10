Culture

Astronauts Find Missing Space Station Tomato

Strange things afoot on the International Space Station

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 10, 2023 2:09 pm
Tomato
Space tomato? Space tomato.
Getty Images

Scientists based on a space station orbiting the Earth successfully produce a life form grown entirely in space. And then something mysterious happens: the life form in question goes missing. For eight months. And then, after over a half of a year of mystery, the life form surfaces again, encountering the astronauts responsible for its creation. It sounds like the stuff of a horror film — Alien, or that one with Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds. But in this case, the life form is a bit less menacing. Specifically, it’s a tomato.

A space tomato, but still.

As Space.com’s Elizabeth Howell reported, the current crew of the International Space Station revealed the discovery on a live broadcast from the space station earlier this week. The tomato had been grown by Frank Rubio; upon its disappearance, Howell writes, some of his cohorts aboard the ISS believed Rubio had eaten the fruit in question.

“Our good friend Frank Rubio, who headed home [already], has been blamed for quite a while for eating the tomato,” said astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. “But we can exonerate him. We found the tomato.”

What It’s Like to Be Alone on the International Space Station
What It’s Like to Be Alone on the International Space Station
 Former Navy SEAL Chris Cassidy spent 378 days in space. On his last mission, during COVID, he was one of only three people on the ISS.

The space tomato was very small, and it was divided up between members of the ISS’s crew. Rubio’s own section of the tomato is what vanished; according to Space.com’s reporting, its location — whether somewhere on the station or in Rubio’s stomach — has been the subject of speculation ever since.

“I’m sure the desiccated tomato will show up at some point and vindicate me, years in the future,” Rubio said earlier this year. Turns out that vindication came a little earlier than expected.

More Like This

Axiom Space launch
Details Emerge on Axiom Space’s Next Space Station Missions
James Park's spicy tomato and egg soup.
This Spicy Tomato and Egg Soup Is a Surefire Hangover Cure
Space station
Two Starlink Satellites Almost Struck China’s Space Station This Year
82 Queen's lowcountry-style fried green tomatoes
This Fried Green Tomato Recipe Showcases the Best of South Carolina Lowcountry

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Massive goldfish
Goldfish Are Now an Invasive Species in the Great Lakes
Adam Driver as a baby
Adam Driver Played a Baby on His First Flight on This Week's "SNL"
CRISPR image
Agencies in US and UK Approve First CRISPR Treatment
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani Leaves Angels, Stays in California With Massive Dodgers Contract
YouTube
Former Olympian Vows to Fly Again After Prison Sentence for Crashing Plane
Masha Gessen in 2022
Russian Government Issues Arrest Warrant for Putin Critic Masha Gessen

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Tomato

Astronauts Find Missing Space Station Tomato

Massive goldfish

Goldfish Are Now an Invasive Species in the Great Lakes

Adam Driver as a baby

Adam Driver Played a Baby on His First Flight on This Week's "SNL"

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani Leaves Angels, Stays in California With Massive Dodgers Contract

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

InsideHook Presents The Spill Awards

InsideHook Presents The Spill Awards

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

A collage of the best men's puffer jackets on a white and black snow background

Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You?

The best unique gifts for women include the The After Party Earrings Set from Big Night and Maison Balzac Dot Coupe glasses

12 Unique Women’s Gifts That Are Sure to Impress