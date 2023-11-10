Is Washington, DC the Nation’s Food Hall Capital?

Does this city need another food hall? Of course! The more food halls, the better. Stop by the Bryant Street Market Grand Opening early evening celebration and try some food and drink from Alegria Bar, Blowfish Poke and Grill, Bold Dumpling, DokiDoki BBQ, Grassfed Griddle, Taqueria Habanero and Tiger Sugar. If you don’t find what you’re looking for, you’re only one Metro stop from the DC food hall, Union Market. Along with The Square, which opened in September; Western Market, The Roost and La Cosecha all opening in the last five years; Tastemakers and a bunch more food halls in the suburbs, the DMV is becoming the place to be for restaurants that don’t require their own standalone brick-and-mortar addresses.

On a related note, does this city need another “new” neighborhood? No. This place is in Edgewood. Some people will say Union Market. Some will say Brookland. Some will say Bryant Street. It’s in Edgewood. More food halls, fewer new names.

If you prefer to not stuff yourself from multiple vendors, we have nine more options for a quality early November weekend in DC. Go out while it’s still gorgeous outside.

Friday

Is there a better named slowcore band? No, right? Codeine was one of those bands whose legacy was strengthened by its limited output and college radio station adoration. That changed in 2012 with a Numero Group box set. Now people actually have heard them and like them. This show is one of a handful promoting their “new” 2022 album Dessau, which was recorded in 1992. You can’t go back, but you can revisit stuff originally recorded 31 years ago.

Friday and Saturday

Katt Williams at DAR Constitution Hall

Katt Williams is funnier than most every comic on every “funniest comics” list. He’s incredibly inappropriate and absolutely captivating. His stage presence is second to none and his output, from 2006’s The Pimp Chronicles to his 2023 appearance on WTF with Marc Maron, is full of stories that seem too impossible to be true.

Saturday

The Eckington Brewery conveniently located right off the Metropolitan Branch Trail is quite possibly the best reimagining of an old factory. The modern brewery was once a Nabisco factory. Rather than salty carbs, this iteration offers well-balanced carbs via lagers and IPAs. And you won’t feel so bad about those carbs if you utilize the trail and bike there.

If you need to pregame the Lost Generation anniversary party or prefer to move around while you imbibe, just head on down the Metropolitan Branch Trail for this art tour and bar crawl in Union Market. You’ll stop by Crooked Run Fermentation, Last Call and the Selina Hotel for drinks and in between each spot you’ll see 15 different pieces of street art.

Saturday is Veteran’s Day. It’s a good day to visit the “The Price of Freedom: Americans at War” exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History on the Mall.

Sunday

I will take any excuse to eat at this Adams Morgan institution. The 8th Annual Pupusa Day Party is one of those excuses. You can learn how to make pupusas, shop the Salvadoran artisan market, dance to some LatinX music, help the kids participate in some activities or just eat a bunch of pupusas with all-you-can eat and drink passes.

The AFI kicks off their Anime Expo Cinema Nights series this month. Running through the middle of February, fans of the genre will be able to catch some of its most important and influential films on the big screen. It’ll be hard to top the Sunday evening screening of the 1995 cyberpunk classic.

No one is Bad Bunny, but this Puerto Rican rap and pop star with billions of Spotify streams should please any Bad Bunny fan who can’t get Bad Bunny tickets. Also, “LALA” is an earworm and one of the best songs of 2023.

Bresca is partnering with Skurnik Wine & Spirits for a game dinner and wine pairing experience. I’m never making any game dishes at home, let alone a five-course game dinner with wine specifically aimed at bringing out gamey flavor profiles. If you and/or your date are fans of duck, rabbit and venison, this is a must. It doesn’t hurt that Bresca is one of the prettiest modern restaurants in DC.