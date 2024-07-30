Feel Great at These 7 DC Yoga Studios

Washington DC > Culture

By William Goodman
July 30, 2024
Mimi Reiger Yoga's community-centered philosophy in action
Mimi Reiger Yoga's community-centered philosophy in action
Mimi Reiger Yoga

The high one gets after a particularly great-feeling yoga class is enough to sustain the spirit for days. Ask any yogi, and they’ll tell you that they keep returning for more classes because of the potent combination of feeling replenished, as moving the body through a vinyasa flow not only moves the body, but the spirit, too. While there are a lot of easy ways to do online yoga classes, few things are better than getting out and into a dedicated yoga studio to sit and reflect on the restorative power of the practice. Regardless of whether you’re a first-timer or are nearing 10,000 hours, D.C. has a bevy of great options when it comes to yoga studios. Throughout the city, these studios offer plenty of classes for different skill sets. Here are our favorites to check out when it’s time for you to stretch, relax and ground yourself accordingly. 

District Flow

Eastern Market

Those looking to lock into a zen moment should visit District Flow in the Eastern Market/Barrack Row area. With tons of different offerings, including vinyasa, flow and restore, slow flow, sculpt and even pre- and post-natal classes, there’s quite a variety to choose from when considering options. Plus, the cheery blue hues of the studio’s interior make it a welcoming and inviting space for those looking to drop in and float downstream to a more zen state. 

405 8th St SE Second Floor

CorePower Yoga

Multiple Locations

CorePower is one of the more, if not the most, prominent yoga studios in the District — and for good reason. The studio started out with founder and CEO Trevor Tice trying to find an exercise to replace the “physically challenging activities” he was sidelined from after a bad climbing accident. Now, over 20 years later, there are a handful of locations around major metro areas, including D.C., to provide various levels of intensity depending upon what your personal desire is — including plenty of sculpting and hot-style classes. 

824 9th St NW Suite A, 1150 Connecticut Ave NW and more

Set in the heart of Downtown D.C., Mimi Reiger Yoga places a heavy emphasis on community
Set in the heart of Downtown D.C., Mimi Reiger Yoga places a heavy emphasis on community
Mimi Reiger Yoga

Mimi Reiger Yoga

Downtown

Mimi Reiger Yoga is heavily focused on the community aspect, which is why the studio has become a favorite among diehard yogis in the area. Centrally located in the heart of downtown, the vibrant and welcoming studio has a variety of different classes to appeal to all sorts of styles, anchored by the philosophy of cultivating connection between instructors and students. Plus, there are even live-streamed classes for those working from home who want a fix from someone local.

1218 9th St NW

Blood Test Shows Impressive Accuracy in Detecting Alzheimer's Disease
Blood Test Shows Impressive Accuracy in Detecting Alzheimer's Disease
 The results of a recent study are encouraging

Epic Yoga

Dupont Circle

Epic Yoga lives up to its name by providing three different studios, all in one massive location. With classes for traditional yoga, hot yoga and barre, there are plenty of different ways to experience the studio. Founded back in 2011, the studio has plenty of instructors and classes to help you find something that fits your schedule in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Oh, and Epic even does $5 Community Classes throughout the week if you’re looking for a quality class at a great value. 

1323 Connecticut Ave NW

Yoga District

Multiple Locations

Yoga District really lives up to its name by offering a pretty expansive set of studios around town, with locations in Glover Park, Petworth, H Street NE, Bloomingdale, 14th Street and Dupont Circle. With so many different locations, there’s bound to be an option that works best for you and your schedule. Accessibility goes beyond the six different studios down to the class level with a diverse set of offerings. The online scheduling does a good job of breaking down between online or offline classes or even whether or not it’s an all levels-style class.

1910 14th St NW, 1605 Connecticut Ave NW and more

Down Dog Yoga

Georgetown

Listen, we’re not saying we picked Down Dog Yoga just because they have one of the best logos in town — let alone among yoga studios — but we’re also not not saying it. Good thing, then, that the studio has extensive roots in the D.C. area. Founder Patty Ivey brought hot power yoga to the District back in 2003, where spaces at the Georgetown studio became more rare than getting a table at the neighboring Calling Your Mother. The studio is unique and interesting, resides inside an old garage and provides various classes, including hot and non-heated classes. 

1229 34th St NW

Yoga Heights

Multiple Locations

Looking to take your yoga practice to . . . new heights? Forgive the bad pun, but Yoga Heights does provide aerial yoga (!) for those who can’t seem to keep their feet on the ground and find themselves stuck in the clouds. In addition to that soaring practice, the three studios around the District (U Street, Takoma and Georgia Ave) offer all levels, intermediate and power flow sessions to get the most out of each and every pose.

905 U St NW, 3506 Georgia Ave NW and 255 Carroll St NW

William Goodman is a freelance writer at InsideHook, where his writing covers a wide range of topics — but primarily focuses on the Washington, DC area, where he's plugged into the fashion, arts, culture and food

