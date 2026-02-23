Singer Eyes an ‘80s 911 Convertible for Its Next Porsche Restomod

A few years ago, Car and Driver reached out to car designers for a survey about the most beautiful automotive designs of all time. It will come as no surprise that the Porsche 911 placed fourth on the list; the German sports car’s distinctive, stylish and sporty aesthetic has been an industry cornerstone for decades. Despite its revered status, it’s also no surprise that many people think they can improve on it.

The latest project from the restomod experts at Singer, who have specialized in 911 reinventions since 2009, find them tackling a Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet. In a statement, company founder Rob Dickinson describes this new version as “the ultimate, open-roof, naturally aspirated G model 911, reimagined for the twenty-first century.”



What Singer will need in order to create that dream machine is an “original model 911 Carrera 3.2 M491 ‘Turbo Look’ Cabriolet,” released between 1984 and 1989, as noted by Autoweek. (And, presumably, a substantial payment from the vehicle’s owner.) From there, Singer will deconstruct the model, breaking it down to its chassis, which will then be cleaned and strengthened using both composite and steel reinforcement.

Singer plans to use the same engine for this restoration as they did for their reworking of the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe: a 4.0L flat-six engine capable of over 8,000 rpm and 420 horsepower. As for the interior, the specifics will be left to the car’s owner, with a variety of seating and interior material options to choose from. It’s not hard to see the appeal of this combination of stunning design and performance engineering.

“Porsche offered drivers a wide-bodied, naturally aspirated 911 Carrera Cabriolet in the 1980s,” explained Mazen Fawaz, Singer’s chief strategy officer. “It was a rare car that included uprated brakes and suspension along with its dramatic appearance, and you could order it with or without the famous whale tail rear spoiler. We’ve used this as inspiration for our latest services which bring together a very special naturally aspirated flat-six with the driving dynamics and standards of execution Singer is known for.”

Speaking of rare cars, Singer is only accepting 75 commissions for this Carrera Cabriolet build.

