Culture > Books

Russian Government Issues Arrest Warrant for Putin Critic Masha Gessen

Gessen won a National Book Award in 2017 for a book on Russian totalitarianism

Masha Gessen in 2022
Masha Gessen speaks onstage at the 2022 CPJ International Press Freedom Awards.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
December 9, 2023 12:57 pm
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

If you’ve sought trenchant analysis of the current political situation in Russia, odds are good that you’ve encountered the work of Masha Gessen. Gessen’s critically acclaimed books have focused on a host of subjects related to contemporary Russia, from the rise of Vladimir Putin to the legal troubles of activist group Pussy Riot to the spread of totalitarianism throughout the country.

Unfortunately, totalitarian regimes have a penchant for attacking their critics, and Putin’s government is no different. As The Associated Press reports (via The Guardian), Russian law enforcement recently opened a case against Gessen and issued a warrant for their arrest.

Gessen’s book The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2017.

As the AP reports, this follows an interview Gessen conducted with journalist Yury Dud in which Gessen cited war crimes committed by Russian forces in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. The Russian government has been active in its actions against dissent; the AP noted that nearly 20,000 Russians have been imprisoned for speaking out against the war to date.

More Details Emerge on Vladimir Putin’s Rumored Palace
More Details Emerge on Vladimir Putin’s Rumored Palace
 New documentation has surfaced

Earlier this year, Gessen resigned from PEN’s board of directors after the cancellation of a panel at the PEN World Voices Festival that they were scheduled to moderate. (Full disclosure: I’m a PEN member.) “It’s up to people whose country hasn’t been invaded, whose relatives haven’t been disappeared, whose houses are not being bombed, to say there are certain things we don’t do — we don’t silence people,” Gessen told The Atlantic at the time.

More Like This

New York Rangers Artemi Panarin
Putin Critic Artemi Panarin Takes Leave of Absence From NHL After Russian Paper Publishes Hit Piece
Roger Waters performs during the This is Not a Drill tour at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Roger Waters Pens Open Letter to Putin After His Poland Concerts Are Canceled
June book
6 Books You Should Be Reading This June
Rotenberg brothers with Vladimir Putin
Putin’s Russian Billionaire Friends Dropped Millions on Art Despite US Sanctions

Culture > Books
Culture

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bill Maher in December 2023
Tonight’s “Real Time” Included a Discussion of Campus Speech — and a Dig at the Jets
Soho House NY
Soho House Has Good News and Bad News for People Concerned About Crowding
1968 Dodge Charger
Christmas-Themed Dodge Commercial Has an Easter Egg for Charger Enthusiasts
Runners on a quiet road in the Japanese Alps, running past shop keepers.
What It’s Like to Run the Nakasendō, Japan’s Ancient Postal Route
Shohei Ohtani sits on the bench at Angel Stadium.
Is America’s Pastime’s Top Star Headed to Canada?
The two Lamborghini Countach cars used in Martin Scorses's movie The Wolf of Wall Street, which are both being auctioned off within a month of each other
The $2 Million Conundrum of “The Wolf of Wall Street” Lamborghinis

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Masha Gessen in 2022

Russian Government Issues Arrest Warrant for Putin Critic Masha Gessen

Bill Maher in December 2023

Tonight’s “Real Time” Included a Discussion of Campus Speech — and a Dig at the Jets

Shohei Ohtani sits on the bench at Angel Stadium.

Is America’s Pastime’s Top Star Headed to Canada?

The two Lamborghini Countach cars used in Martin Scorses's movie The Wolf of Wall Street, which are both being auctioned off within a month of each other

The $2 Million Conundrum of “The Wolf of Wall Street” Lamborghinis

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

InsideHook Presents The Spill Awards

InsideHook Presents The Spill Awards

a model in a pair of brown derbies

The Best Derbies Deliver Brit-Pop Vibes

Emma Stone in P"oor Things"

Emma Stone Is Extraordinary in “Poor Things”

PJ Bernstein's Lucky Latke sandwich

The Lucky Latke Sandwich Is a Perfect Handheld Hanukkah Meal