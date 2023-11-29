The best gifts for readers that aren't books.

Any serious reader will appreciate the following advice: when shopping for a book-lover, do not buy them a book.

The thought is appreciated, but your recipient’s to-read list is probably impossible to finish in this lifetime, and your thoughtful gift will go straight to the bottom of their reading queue.

The good news is that there are plenty of fantastic literature-adjacent gifts that will not be donated in their next move. Help create ambiance with a firewood-scented candle or inspire your favorite reader to write their own story with a beautiful notebook. Book accessories will remind them of you each time they mark their stopping point with a unique bookmark or stick a personalized bookplate in a new hardback.

Read on for our top non-book book gifts for readers.

The Best Gifts for Readers

Felix Doolittle Ex Libris Bookplates From the maker of my favorite personalized stationery, feast your eyes on these gorgeous ex libris bookplates. There is a veritable library of watercolored designs to pick from (crystals, hydrangeas, newts) and further customize with your chosen font. Sticking one of these in the front cover of a new book will make it feel like a true member of their personal collection. Buy it now : $25

Personal Embosser Another slightly more subtle way to induct books into your library is this embosser. Instead of scribbling your name with a pen, you can add an ink-free stamp that says “Library of [YOUR NAME]”. If you’d rather not emboss the page directly, try one of these foils which can then be stuck on like a sticker. Buy Here : $40

Apotheke Firewood Ceramic Scented Candle A cozy reading nook needs just the right candle. This firewood smell will amp up both the nostalgic and holiday vibe instantly. Buy it now : $46

Glenda Bookends Emily Wilson’s Iliad translation would look divine nestled between these Grecian-inspired bookends. Exhibitionist readers can display their most loved titles with panache. Buy Here : $58

Gardenuity Salad Giftable Garden A reading nook isn’t complete without a bit of live greenery. This Salad Garden is a creative departure from a cliched monstera. The salad offerings (including cucumber, tomato, peppers and more) change seasonally and are selected based on where the recipient lives. This garden grows best with six hours of sunlight a day so if your nook gets good sun exposure, you can look forward to homegrown veggies. Buy it now : $78

Taschen’s Bookstand If you’re as obsessed with books as Kris Jenner is, you need this acrylic bookstand. Display more than just the cover of your coffee books and no one will question if you ‘actually read’ ever again. Buy it now : $70

Ettiude Vegan Cashmere Woven Throw Blanket It’s been scientifically proven you can’t curl up with a good book unless you have a great throw to go with it. This vegan 50” x 70” bamboo blanket will ensure that if reading hour turns into nap hour, the transition will be seamless. Buy Here : $169

Mystery Ranch Catalyst 26 Readers who never got into e-books will appreciate this durable, ultra-lightweight backpack with plenty of room for paperbacks and hardcovers alike. Whether they’re going to the local library or on a serious adventure, they’ll make use of the external water bottle pocket and the neatly organized interior compartments. Buy Here : $179

Book Nook Reading Valet I rarely set off with just a book in hand when it’s independent reading time – I have my drink, lip balm, hand lotion and a pen to take notes. For readers with similarly fussy habits, this acacia wood valet is the perfect caddy to tote reading-adjacent accessories in one hand. Buy Here : $50

Clevr Variety Kit Enjoy a latte at every possible time of day. Go with the Sleepytime SuperLatte for those pre-bedtime chapters or kickstart your morning paper perusal with a Matcha SuperLatte. Buy it now : $107 $74

Our Place Party Coupes (Set of 4) A mug is the too obvious choice for an avid reader, so hear me out: party coupe. It’s stylish, unexpected, and the new +1 for their page-turning sessions. These weighty glasses aren’t too delicate for everyday use and their 11 oz capacity is more than enough for any book-side beverage. Buy Here : $95

Eileen West French Toile Diamond Quilt Long Wrap Robe A lazy Sunday is made for lounging with a good book in a great robe. The elegant toile print will keep them from feeling sloppy even if they watch the sun rise and set without putting on real clothes. Buy it now : $92

Make Heads Turn Enamel Bookmark Bookworm Sometimes you have to splurge on things that can’t be defended with logic like this whimsical enamel bookmark in the shape of an earthworm. Think of it as an investment in reading: you’ll surely clock more hours of page time with this adorable accessory keeping you company. Buy it now : $34

Glerups Slip-On With Natural Rubber Sole We’ve covered robe, latte, candle and throw – the glaring omission is a snug pair of slippers. These flexible (but supportive) slippers may be the thing that converts you fully into a reclusive reading hermit. The 100% wool design will keep you warm and dry through every season. Buy Here : $135

Moleskine Passion Journal If you draw a blank when asked what books you’ve enjoyed recently, this passion journal will help you keep a record of your favorites and not-so-favorites. Log memorable quotations and keep it all arranged by an alphabetical system of your own choosing. Buy it now : $33

The minimalist reader can’t be bothered with the material culture of literary life. If you know a no-frills reader, make a donation to their local library where a young bookworm can discover a love for the written word.