From Our EIC: You Should Buy This Strange-Looking Beer Glass

St. Patrick’s Day weekend is finally upon us, and I’m not sure why, but I’m getting into the fanfare of it all a little more than usual this year. It’s the very definition of amateur hour, of course, but it’s nice, every once in a while, to lean into the innocent stupidity of a thing rather than smugly declare your superiority over it, no?

Which is simply to say that I’m looking forward to finding time this weekend to hole up with my family in a nice, dark Irish bar and restaurant to eat a burger and drink perhaps one or two more beers than I would normally be inclined, to revel in the boisterous energy of the crowd and to hold out hope that some bagpipers show up. And if there happens to be green beer on tap, honestly who am I to decline such a thing?

But I digress! The real reason we’re here today is to talk about the Craft Beer Stout Glass, which I recently dug out from the back of my cabinet when I found that all my go-to beer glasses were in the dishwasher. Like lots of other people, I’ve been on a big Guinness kick of late, and have been regularly reaching for the handful of nonic pint glasses I have in my collection. This one, from the high-end glassware brand Spiegelau, holds roughly the same amount of liquid (21 oz. vs. the standard 20), but boasts the extremely unusual shape you see here, with a skinnier bottom and rounded top.

I have literally no idea what theoretically makes this glass better suited for stouts, especially since their IPA glass looks pretty much exactly the same, but I also do not care. It’s made of extremely thin glass and thus feels very fancy in your hand, whether you choose to grab it by the narrow bottom half or by the bowl portion up top. I’ve had mine for probably six years at this point, and I have no idea how it has not broken — impressive given how many times its been thrown in the sink and eventually put through the dishwasher.

For me, its appeal boils down to two simple things. First, I think it looks cool. And second, since the glass is so thin, the experience of sipping from it feels far more elegant and less clunky than sipping from the standard shaker pints that still dominate so many bars and kitchen cabinets alike.

Order today and you’ll have ’em in plenty of time for St. Paddy’s Day imbibing. And if you’ve got a beer glass you swear by, by all means tell me about it. Sláinte!

