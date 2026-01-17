Kevin Hart’s Ford Bronco Is Heading to Auction

Earlier this year, Kevin Hart was nominated for a Golden Globe for his 2025 comedy special Acting My Age. He’ll also be appearing in the next Jumanji movie, set to be released later this year. But Hart’s life isn’t all prominent comedy specials and blockbuster movies; he also has more mundane things to do — like, say, selling his old car. In this case, however, there’s plenty of demand for a vehicle once owned by Hart — and fans of Hart’s work or Ford Broncos will soon have the ability to bid on the actor and comedian’s retro-styled Bronco.



The Bronco is going on sale as part of Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale 2026 auction. The combination of its retro look with the fact that it’s from 2024 might suggest to you that this this is no ordinary Ford Bronco, and you’d be correct in thinking so. This is the result of a collaboration between Hart and Vintage Modern, a company that specializes in classic designs alongside modern technology and safety features.

This particular Bronco has a 10-speed automatic transmission, as well as a Ford EcoBoost V6 engine. It’s being sold with no reserve. In a statement, Barrett-Jackson president Steve Davis pointed to the range of vehicles that will be on sale as part of this auction. “From restored classics to the one-off customs, some of the very best pickups and SUVs will rumble across the block in Scottsdale,” he said.

Intriguingly, Hart’s Bronco is not the only vehicle owned by an actor and comedian to be up for sale in Scottdale later this month. A 1978 Ford F-250 owned by David Spade is also on the agenda for the action, also with no reserve. Scottsdale 2026 kicks off on January 17 and will run through January 26, and there are plenty of eye-catching vehicles there for purchase — even if the majority of them are not owned by high-profile comedians.

Meet your guide Tobias Carroll Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has… More from Tobias Carroll »