Leisure > Autos

Kevin Hart’s Ford Bronco Is Heading to Auction

The style is retro, the technology is modern

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 17, 2026 7:09 pm EST
A black Ford Bronco
This isn't just any Ford Bronco — it's got a history with a prominent comedian.
Barrett-Jackson

Earlier this year, Kevin Hart was nominated for a Golden Globe for his 2025 comedy special Acting My Age. He’ll also be appearing in the next Jumanji movie, set to be released later this year. But Hart’s life isn’t all prominent comedy specials and blockbuster movies; he also has more mundane things to do — like, say, selling his old car. In this case, however, there’s plenty of demand for a vehicle once owned by Hart — and fans of Hart’s work or Ford Broncos will soon have the ability to bid on the actor and comedian’s retro-styled Bronco.

The Bronco is going on sale as part of Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale 2026 auction. The combination of its retro look with the fact that it’s from 2024 might suggest to you that this this is no ordinary Ford Bronco, and you’d be correct in thinking so. This is the result of a collaboration between Hart and Vintage Modern, a company that specializes in classic designs alongside modern technology and safety features.

This particular Bronco has a 10-speed automatic transmission, as well as a Ford EcoBoost V6 engine. It’s being sold with no reserve. In a statement, Barrett-Jackson president Steve Davis pointed to the range of vehicles that will be on sale as part of this auction. “From restored classics to the one-off customs, some of the very best pickups and SUVs will rumble across the block in Scottsdale,” he said.

Review: The Ford Bronco Raptor Is Wildly Impractical, And a Total Blast
Review: The Ford Bronco Raptor Is Wildly Impractical, And a Total Blast
 A normal Bronco is plenty capable, so who needs this overbuilt beast? Only one way to find out…

Intriguingly, Hart’s Bronco is not the only vehicle owned by an actor and comedian to be up for sale in Scottdale later this month. A 1978 Ford F-250 owned by David Spade is also on the agenda for the action, also with no reserve. Scottsdale 2026 kicks off on January 17 and will run through January 26, and there are plenty of eye-catching vehicles there for purchase — even if the majority of them are not owned by high-profile comedians.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Jenson Button
F1 Great Jenson Button Restored a 1970 Ford Bronco. Now It’s For Sale.
Pope John Paul II arriving at Shea Stadium in New York, New York on October 3, 1979 standing in the truck bed of a 1980 Ford Bronco the automaker converted into a white popemobile
Remembering the Time the Pope Went on an NYC Stadium Tour in a Ford Bronco
A red Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, the first-ever Wrangler with a V8 engine, churning up sand dunes in front of a snow-capped mountain
Jeep Is Desperate to Keep Its Off-Road Reputation as the Ford Bronco Rollout Begins
2023 Ford Bronco
Loose Wheels Prompt Ford Bronco, Ranger Recalls

Leisure > Autos
Leisure

Recommended

Suggested for you

Scott Glenn in "The White Lotus"
"The White Lotus" Has its Primary Season 4 Location
A collage of coffee makers and cups
Take It From a Woman: You, a Man, Should Have a Steadfast Morning Coffee Routine
adventure watches
The Best Adventure Watches
The lavish interior of Shinji's
The Best Bars in NYC for Every Occasion
A close-up of a man holding a vintage racing stopwatch.
The Stopwatch Workout: 10 Minutes, Zero Screens
Airline miles and points don’t have to be complicated. A travel rewards expert breaks down how to earn and redeem points smarter in 2026.
Airline Miles and Points Explained: How to Earn More and Use Them Better in 2026

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

A black Ford Bronco

Kevin Hart's Ford Bronco Is Heading to Auction

A BYD dealership with a car out front

Canada Slashes Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Breaking From US

Kentucky Owl's Wiseman bourbon

Acclaimed Distillery Kentucky Owl Faces an Uncertain Future

You're gonna want to check these out.

Products of the Week: Ciele Hats, Nécessaire Haircare and Deck Shoes

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch