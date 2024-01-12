A Very Rare, Very Fast Bugatti Is Heading to Auction

There are two things you should know about the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. The first is that there weren’t many of this particular model made; when one went on sale in 2022, its listing pointed out that only 30 were made in total — and those were only offered to a small selection of existing Bugatti customers. The second item of note about the Super Sport 300+? It’s fast. In 2019, it set a record as the fastest production car ever, reaching a speed of 304.773 miles per hour.



So: an absurd feat of engineering and a remarkably small supply. That’s a tantalizing combination — and it helps explain why a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ up for auction is newsworthy in and of itself. As EuroNews reports, one of these models is set to be sold to the highest bidder later this month, and they’re likely to pay somewhere in the mid-seven figures for it.



As the listing at Bonhams Auctions explains, the model being sold has one more distinction that makes it even more rare: it’s one of only eight Chiron Super Sport 300+s to be shipped to the United States. The auction is set to take place in Scottsdale on January 25, and Bonhams estimates that it could sell for between $5 and $5.5 million. As of now, it’s only been driven 255 miles, 250 of which are a result of testing at Bugatti’s own facilities.

The other technical specifications are similarly tantalizing for performance auto enthusiasts: a seven-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive and a 7,933cc Quad-Turbocharged W16 Engine. As Bonhams pointed out, this is the first opportunity buyers will have to purchase one of these in the United States — and given how few of the Super Sport 300+s there are, it might also be the last opportunity to do so for a long while.