There’s no mistaking the understated charm of a Palisociety hotel. Founded in 1998 by real-estate developer and hospitality expert Avi Brosh, the company has slowly but surely become one of the most trusted luxury hotel brands in America. That’s thanks in part to the ease with which they meld into their surroundings: Subsidiary brands — Palihouse, Palihotel and Arrive — have fit beautifully into destinations like Palm Springs and West Hollywood.

That instinct is on full display with their newest opening, a pair of refurbished, two-story California craftsman-style buildings that are already part of the fabric of one of Northern California’s posh coastal towns, Carmel-by-the-Sea. Long a coveted destination for Bay Area and SoCal visitors, and packed to the brim with luxe accommodations, it took something special for Palisociety to stand out here, and the brand delivered in kind with Le Petit Pali, yet another subcategory under their hospitality umbrella.

Designed more as bed-and-breakfast outposts than formal hotels, the two Le Petit Pali locations in Carmel-by-the-Sea are a boon for the hotelier, as the city doesn’t allow the construction of new hotels; developers have to wait for a property to come open and then refurbish it. To have not just one but two new buildings within walking distance of each other become available is a rarity to say the least. Here’s what makes these outposts an ideal stay.

Le Petit Pali 8th Ave Courtesy of Palisociety

Two locations mean more amenities for guests, and the chance to customize your stay based on the part of the city you’re most likely to check out

Through the Ocean Avenue outpost and the 8th Ave location, Palisociety adds 58 more rooms to the already packed hospitality scene in this wealthy vacation town. And though they’re new to the scene, Le Petit Pali managed to capture the dueling vibes here — somehow it’s both preppy and masculine — better than any previous guesthouses. Shades of green, brown and dark gray dominate the color palette, while on-site Linus bikes and large outdoor areas for lounging mean guests can either explore the city or hang out on-site in the sunshine.

The LPP Suite double fireplace at Le Petit Pali 8th Ave Courtesy of Palisociety

The unmistakable Palisociety aesthetic means New England finishes meet bold Victorian patterns and ultra-luxury amenities

In what can best be described as a huntsman-chic setup, Palisociety’s balance between Old World luxury and contemporary decor is unparalleled. People come here for the look of the room, but also the feel. In the rooms, sea landscapes are mixed with portraits of hunting dogs, and wood paneling is paired with vintage lamps, and, for the bulk of the rooms, there are built-in fireplaces. The Bellino linens on the bed are embroidered with “Le Petit Pali” in green thread, and a floral bed frame is toned down with a tartan throw and plaid pillows. In the bathroom, custom Diptyque products and a large, sunlit, tiled shower are welcome sights after a road trip.

Hotel touches include hand-delivered, freshly baked cookies Courtesy of Palisociety

Technology is a crucial part of the room without overwhelming the vintage look and feel, while special turndown amenities emphasize the service level

A Smeg refrigerator, Marshall speakers and large TV ensure that any guests who want and need creature comforts are well taken care of — even down to an in-room espresso machine. Designer water from Antipodes is complimentary, with larger sizes stocked in the room for purchase; hand-delivered, freshly baked cookies during nightly turndown service is a nice touch. There is no on-site restaurant at either location, but a nearby Italian cafe, La Bicyclette, is perfect for pizza and pasta as you get settled in. There are also plush robes and slippers, for the post carb-loading lounge.

You won’t want to miss the daily champagne continental breakfast Courtesy of Palisociety

Daily champagne continental breakfast runs 7 a.m. to noon, so guests can sleep in on vacation and still sip on some complimentary bubbly — even on weekdays

Plenty of hotels offer sumptuous weekend brunch experiences but leave guests to fend for themselves on weekdays. But travel has changed since the remote work shift, and “workcations” or “bleisure” trips have become more and more common, with a permanent blurring of work/life boundaries. To that end, Le Petit Pali treats every morning like it’s Sunday brunch, offering complimentary pastries, fresh bread and butter, soft boiled eggs, fruit and yogurt to all guests. Hot, strong coffee and champagne accompany the spread, all the way until noon. Now that’s hospitality.