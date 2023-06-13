Drift Palm Springs Is a New Desert Hotel With Room for Everyone

Palm Springs is made for multi-bedroom hotel suites, especially because it’s a stylish place to party with friends (especially those who want to relax pre- or post-Coachella). Desert Airbnbs and other house rentals have exploded in popularity and availability, but now there’s a new option for groups who want to stick together but prefer the amenities and ease of a hotel. Drift Palm Springs built the majority of its rooms as two- or three-bedroom suites, and there’s even a four-bedroom option. So whether you tend to travel as a family, in a group of music-loving nomads or with a friend group that needs lots of space, this new property, right in the heart of downtown, is an ideal spot for your next desert getaway. Here’s the rundown.

The inside of a four-bedroom premium suite Drift Palm Springs/Erin Feinblatt

Sprawling Suites With Space for Everyone

Not only are these rooms set up for multiple bedrooms, no one is getting the short end of the stick at Drift — each room has its own king bed, so divvying up the space is easier than ever. With muted desert tones (think creams, tans and light wood), the stylish rooms are super spacious, with kitchens and living rooms in addition to the sleeping quarters. Keep in mind: multi-room set-ups often mean parties. If there’s noise next door, it might just make more sense to join them?

The bar at Maleza, one of the on-site restaurants Drift Palm Springs/Erin Feinblatt

Authentic Baja Cooking and Poolside Cocktails

Though Palm Springs is chock full of great restaurants — like Cheeky’s for a quick breakfast, complete with bacon flight, or 4 Saints for a steakhouse rooftop experience — the on-site kitchen at Drift is a welcome addition. Maleza serves up elevated Baja cuisine with a desert twist, like smoked bone marrow with poblano jam and queso dip laden with grilled corn, kumquats and olive oil. For mains, a massive ribeye comes with charred green onions, tortillas and molcajete salsa. The large pool is perfect for cooling off from the hot desert sun. Grab a cabana or lounge chair and sip a refreshing cocktail in-between dips.

Complimentary Bikes and a Central Location

New hotels in the desert usually aren’t so centrally located, but Drift is just a couple blocks from the main strip. While that means walking is the best way to get around the city core, you’ll need to figure out transportation for longer-distance trips — which could be as simple as grabbing one of the complimentary cruisers and cycling your way around Palm Springs. I recommend taking the ride out to Cartel Roasting Co. to get the best cold brew in town.

Luxurious Amenities

Because the suites come with full kitchens, it shouldn’t be surprising that high-end coffee and ultra-luxe fixtures are part of the package. Make yourself at home on the couch and flip through an art book, or head out to the massive balcony and take a nap in the hammock. Full-size, custom bath amenities are another high-end touch.

Sit by the pool in a cabana or lounge chair Drift Palm Springs/Erin Feinblatt

Common Spaces for Lounging and Exercising

Though the room size is a selling point for this property, the common areas are robust as well. Aside from the pool, there’s a desert lawn for dry-land hangs. At night, the lawn’s numerous fire pits are first come, first served for late-night chats, and in the morning, complimentary yoga is held on a second-story outdoor terrace, all props and mats included. The yoga class is also open to the public, in case you’re staying elsewhere in town but want to swing by to get a sense of Drift hospitality.